7 Tamil Horror Comedy Movies: Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi, Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 3 to Hansika Motwani’s Aranmanai

Horror comedy films have always remained a very unique concept for horror fans, easily sending chills down the spine. In the last few years, the blend of horror and comedy has taken over many genres. This special genre offers you an experience to enjoy entertainment and horror at the same time. Here are some memorable Tamil horror comedy movies that are worth your time.

7 Tamil Horror Comedy movies to look out for

Aranmanai (2014)

Cast- Hansika Motwani, Sundar. C, Andrea Jeremiah, Raai Laxmi, and Vinay Rai

Where to watch- Disney+Hotstar

Runtime- 2 hr 41 minutes

Ratings- 5.3

This Tamil comedy horror movie revolves around a family that comes to their hometown, Ayyanar, to sell their ancestral palace. However, their visit is tarnished by supernatural events, and Ravi, a relative of the family, decides to investigate the truth.

The film earned a lot of appreciation from moviegoers, but the spotlight was focused on all of the female actresses, especially Hansika, Andrea, and Raai Laxmi, who delivered outstanding performances. If you haven't watched it, I would highly recommend you to see the Aranmanai franchise which consists of four parts to date.

Kanchana 3 (2019)

Cast- Raghava Lawrence, Vedhika, Nikki Tamboli, Oviya, and Kovai Sarala

Where to watch- ZEE5

Runtime- 2 hr 4 minutes

Ratings- 4.2

The plot revolves around Raghava, a young man who lives peacefully with his family but is afraid of ghosts. Later, when he travels to Coimbatore with his family, he is possessed by a vengeful spirit with a dark past.

This Tamil horror comedy movie comprises of all the elements, especially a gut-wrenching performance by Raghava Lawrence. It is a must-watch for Lawrence’s die-hard admirers.

Chandramukhi (2005)

Cast- Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Vadivelu, Prabhu, Nayanthara, and Vineeth

Where to watch- Disney+ Hotstar

Runtime- 2 hr 46 minutes

Ratings- 7.2

The story revolves around an NRI and his wife when they opt to stay in their ancestral home despite warnings about spirits. Soon, mysterious events prompt the NRI to consult a psychiatrist to help uncover the riddle.

The bone-chilling performances by Jyothika and Rajinikanth, as well as Vadivelu's hilarious timing, make this movie, one of the most captivating classic horror thrillers of all time, with several nail-biting situations intermingled with amusing and laughable scenes. It is one of the classic South Indian horror comedy films.

Devi (2016)

Cast- Prabhudeva, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonu Sood, Murali Sharma, and Hema

Where to watch- ZEE5

Runtime- 2 hr 6 minutes

Ratings- 6.2

This horror comedy movie is still one of the best to watch for many horror fans. It revolves around Krishna who unhappily marries a country girl and relocates to a new home.

After noticing a rapid and significant change in her attitude, he realizes a ghost has possessed her and he attempts to save her.

Balloon (2017)

Cast- Jai, Yogi Babu, Janani, Karthik Yogi, and Anjali

Where to watch- ZEE5

Runtime- 2 hr 26 minutes

Ratings- 4.6

The story begins when Jeevanand, his wife, and nephew rent an ancient house in Ooty in search of inspiration for their next film project.

Strange events begin to develop in the house, which is tied to his background, and they eventually become entangled in a scenario that is both humorous and tricky at the same time. If you are into horror comedy, you can give this one a try.

Miruthan (2016)

Cast- Jayam Ravi, Lakshmi Menon, Anikha Surendran, Kaali Venkat, and Jeeva Ravi

Where to watch- ZEE5

Runtime- 1 hr 25 minutes

Ratings- 5.9

When an intoxicated dog bites a security guard and unleashes a zombie outbreak in a hill station, Karthik, a police officer, sets on the task of assisting a team of doctors in discovering the cure. Owing to its unusual concept, the film stands out as among our top Tamil horror comedy movies.

Conjuring Kannappan (2023)

Cast- Regina Cassandra, Elli AvrRam, Sathish, Jason Shah, Anandraj, and Saranya Ponvannan

Where to watch- Netflix

Runtime- 2 hr 20 minutes

Ratings- 6.1

This bone-chilling horror comedy is a definite watch for all the fans. The story revolves around Kannapan who enters a mysterious house and finds a dreamcatcher that later turns into his worst nightmare. Later, his family too becomes a victim of the same.

These were our Top 7 Horror Comedy movies from the Tamil industry that are a must-watch and worth giving you a laughable and spine-chilling experience, both at the same time.

