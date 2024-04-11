The Greatest Of All Time release Date Out: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT to hit theaters on September 5

On April 11, the makers of The Greatest of All Time took to their social platform X and shared another dynamic poster featuring Thalapathy Vijay and unveiled its release date. The makers wrote, “Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir plz blow the whistle!! #TheGreatestOfAllTime will arrive on 5th Sept 2024! Keeping the #GOAT updates coming!!”

In the poster, Thalapathy can be seen in a completely different avatar that portrays his older look from the thriller flick. If we look closely there are signs of stamps on the stamp and on the other side a detonation can be seen happening on the bridge side.

Soon after the post went viral, Thalapathy admirers took to their comments section and expressed their excitement and happiness. A fan wrote, “We are waiting.” The other one wrote, “Thank you on my Birthday release Thalapathy treat.” The Greatest of All Time will hit theaters on September 5th, 2024 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.