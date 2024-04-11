The Greatest Of All Time release Date Out: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT to hit theaters on September 5

On the auspicious occasion of Eid- Ul Fitr, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film GOAT unveiled the new poster and announced its release date.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  01:55 PM IST |  1.2K
It's Official: Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT to hit theaters on THIS day
It's Official: Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT to hit theaters on THIS day (PC: AGS Entertainment X)

On April 11, the makers of The Greatest of All Time took to their social platform X and shared another dynamic poster featuring Thalapathy Vijay and unveiled its release date. The makers wrote, “Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir plz blow the whistle!! #TheGreatestOfAllTime will arrive on 5th Sept 2024! Keeping the #GOAT updates coming!!”

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

In the poster, Thalapathy can be seen in a completely different avatar that portrays his older look from the thriller flick. If we look closely there are signs of stamps on the stamp and on the other side a detonation can be seen happening on the bridge side.

Related Stories

Is Nelson’s next project Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth? Here’s what the director has to say
entertainment
Is Nelson’s next project Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth? Here’s what the director has to say
7 Years of Lokesh Kanagaraj POLL: Vikram, Kaithi or Leo; Which film is your favorite?
entertainment
7 Years of Lokesh Kanagaraj POLL: Vikram, Kaithi or Leo; Which film is your favorite?

Soon after the post went viral, Thalapathy admirers took to their comments section and expressed their excitement and happiness. A fan wrote, “We are waiting.” The other one wrote, “Thank you on my Birthday release Thalapathy treat.” The Greatest of All Time will hit theaters on September 5th, 2024 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: AGS Entertainment X
Advertisement

Latest Articles