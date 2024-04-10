Fahadh Faasil is all set to arrive in the theaters tomorrow i.e., 11th April with his film, Aavesham. The actor plays an infamous goon from the city of Bengaluru in this comedy film directed by Jithu Madhavan.

Ahead of the release of the film tomorrow, the makers of Aavesham have released a welcome teaser featuring the versatile actor in a completely new avatar. The teaser showcases him wearing just a white towel and coming from the washroom.

In a fun and quirky manner, Faasil starts dancing to the vibrant tunes of Sushin Shyam with the choreography done by Sandy Master, ending with his catchphrase from the film, “Eda mwone…appo naale” which means “Hey dude, let’s see you tomorrow.”

Check out Fahadh Faasil’s quirky avatar in Aavesham’s Welcome Teaser

Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role is helmed by Romancham director Jithu Madhavan in his second venture. The film is said to be revolving around the plot of three college kids trying to recruit Ranga, an infamous goon to their college and teach their seniors practicing bullying a lesson. The rest of the film is expected to be what havoc this sets out to create.

Besides the Pushpa actor, the film also has a cast of actors like Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and many more in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed with Sushin Shyam composing the tracks after his previous hit Manjummel Boys.

Fahadh Faasil’s next

Fahadh Faasil is all set to reprise his role in the Allu Arjun starrer flick Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is set to hit the big screens on 15th August 2024 with Fafa playing the role of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat IPS. Furthermore, the actor is also filming his next film with Superstar Rajinikanth titled Vettaiyan.

Besides these films, Fahadh Faasil will also appear in the Tamil road film Maareesan alongside Vadivelu. Contributing more to his filmography, he will also play lead roles in films like Karate Chandran, Don’t Trouble The Trouble, and Oxygen.

