Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara starrer Billa to re-release in Tamil Nadu on THIS day

Ajith Kumar is undeniably one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Tamil film industry at present. Earlier, the first schedule of the actor’s upcoming film, VidaaMuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, was wrapped up in Azerbaijan.

In the recent development, rumors are spreading that Ajith's 2007 action entertainer film Billa is getting re-released in theaters in Tamil Nadu. The film stars Ajith Kumar who plays a double role as an underworld don.

Billa to re-release in Tamil Nadu

On February 20, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his social platform X and shared a poster of the movie Billa featuring Thala Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara. He wrote, “AK 's Stylish Blockbuster #Billa re-releases all over TN on February 23rd..(fire emoji)”. If rumors are supposed to be true then it will be a delight for Ajith fans to witness the rampage of Billa in theaters again.

More about Billa

The film which was released in the year 2007 became the biggest blockbuster of the year surpassing many of the popular films. The film helmed by Vishnuvardhan also stars Nayanthara, Namitha, Prabhu, and Santhanam in key roles. The film was bankrolled by L. Suresh and Abdurrahman M while the soundtrack was helmed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Cinematography was done by Nirav Shah while A. Sreekar Prasad took care of the editing department.

As the film emerged as the most successful blockbuster of 2007 it was also selected to be screened at the 61st Cannes Film Festival. For the unversed, It is a remake of the 1980 film of the same name Billa starring Rajinikanth, which itself is a remake of the 1978 Hindi film Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The entire production stage of the movie spanned about six months. Before Billa, Vishnuvardhan had directed three films, Kurumbu, Arinthum Ariyamalum, and Pattiyal, two of which were successful.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar is currently shooting for his next film VidaaMuyarchi with Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni handling it. The film is said to bring in actors Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Regina Cassandra, and many more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled under the banner of Lyca Productions.

