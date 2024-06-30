When it comes to elegant sarees, Nayanthara’s saree collection definitely deserves a mention. No one has slayed in sarees as beautifully, confidently, and gracefully as this fashion queen. She knows exactly how to make a case for her saree supremacy in elegant drapes that have us picking our jaws up off the floor. Adding to the list, she recently posted pictures of herself in a pretty dark blue saree. And, we can’t keep calm!

Well, let’s zoom in and have a properly detailed glance at the Annapoorani: The Goddess Of Food actress’ elegant ethnic pick to get inspired by Nayanthara’s incomparably ‘saree’torial style game. Let’s just get decoding!

Nayanthara’s magnificent dark blue saree:

Nayanthara has time and again shown us that her simplicity is what makes her stunning. Unlike other popular celebrities of her stature, the diva chooses to side with simplistic yet elegant ensembles, proving that even basic can be incomparably beautiful. Her recent outfit was no different.

It featured a plain dark blue saree, which looked great on the Jawan actress’ frame. The classy saree’s sheer material helped the diva flaunt her curves while giving a touch of mesmerizing modern magic to her otherwise traditional ensemble.

Its crushed and ruched style made the outfit look all the more easy-breezy. In fact, such delicate and lightweight sarees are the perfect picks for modern fashionistas who are always on the go.

The Bigil actress paired her elegant saree with a matching blouse, adding some flair to the ensemble and creating a balanced look. Meanwhile, the broad straps and square-shaped alluring neckline of the blouse added an unexpected sultry twist to her sophisticated look. The sleeveless and fitted piece also helped her flaunt her well-toned waistline, as it instantly tied the entire look together.

The well-draped and beautifully pleated saree’s dark hue also literally glowed against the Vishwasam actress’ complexion. Her drape is a fail-safe pick for family gatherings, outings with friends, or any other event, and it’s even a good option to carry for trips.

If you are looking to elevate your ethnic game then, there’s nobody better than Nayanthara as she will inspire you to create a comfortably stylish fit.

Nayanthara’s accessories and glam choices:

Talking about Nayanthara’s accessories, she upgraded her basic look to another level by opting for a breathtakingly artistic gold necklace. This neckpiece featured an intricate design with colorful elements that elevated it all together. She further paired it elegantly with a matching cocktail ring, adding a touch of glamor and some bling factor to her sophisticated ensemble.

For her makeup look, the beloved actress chose a fresh and radiant base with a glow that perfectly complemented her attire. She went with brown smudged and smokey eyeshadow with kohl-rimmed eyes. Even her brows were neatly arched, framing her face beautifully.

Opting for a rouge blush on her cheeks, the actress went with glossy pink lipstick, giving her dark-hued ensemble a much-needed pop of color. She also added a black bindi to match the vibe, but, we truly believe her warm smile was the highlight of the whole look.

Meanwhile, for her hairstyle, Nayanthara went with a high ponytail and a middle parting that looked simply spectacular. This allowed for her naturally wavy locks to cascade freely at the back, adding a rather modern femme touch to her ethnic look.

What did you think of Nayanthara’s latest look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

