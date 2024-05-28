All We Imagine as Light’s Kani Kusruti breaks down as she recalls having only Rs 3000 with her when Biriyaani was offered

Actress Kani Kusruti who has become quite the sensation on the big screen with her latest film All We Imagine as Light opened up about her struggling days. In an interview with Asianet News, the actress revealed how she is only at peace when she is financially independent.

Kusruti, with tears in her eyes, said she had done some films only on the basis of making a livelihood and was not initially keen on being part of films. The actress recalled how she became a part of the 2020 film Biriyaani, which even earned her the Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Kani Kusruti about her initial reluctance to act in Biriyaani to make a living

Kani Kusruti disclosed how Sajin Baabu, the director of Biriyaani had approached her earlier for the movie at a time when she had no money. After reading the script, she told him about many problems with the film and asked him to look for another actor.

She added that despite being in need of money, she did not feel like doing the movie. However, around 2-3 months later, the filmmaker approached her once again and was offered a sum of Rs 70,000. As she had only around Rs 3000 to her name, Kani accepted the role.

Moreover, Kani also said that if she had been able to earn a better living out of theater, she would have stuck with it and may not have entered films. She concluded by saying how she might have to do projects that she does not like again when situations become hard again.

More about All We Imagine as Light

All We Imagine as Light is a drama movie directed by Payal Kapadia revolving around the lives of two Malayali nurses living in Mumbai. Both troubled by their individual relationships, decide to go on a road trip to a beach town where they encounter a magical forest that becomes a place where their dreams can be manifested.

Besides Kani, the movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Azees Nedumangad, Tintumol Joseph, and many others in key roles.

