EXCLUSIVE Unstoppable with NBK: Prabhas to shoot for Balayya's talk show with Gopichand on December 11

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Prabhas will appear on the most popular talk show across Telugu states 'Unstoppable Season 2', hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The Baahubali star will be seen on the show with actor Gopichand. "Prabhas and Gopichand will shoot for one of the upcoming episodes on Sunday at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad," reveals a source. "Knowing Prabhas as an introverted personality and his first presence on an OTT show, this episode of 'Unstoppable with NBK 2' will be a pure treat to his fans. Balakrishna will bring out masti and the fun side of them together on the show. It will turn out to be a fun-filled episode. The makers, ahaVideoIN have locked two dates 16 and 23 to premiere the most-awaited episode," adds the source.

Prabhas will appear on the OTT show for the first time also after the demise of late actor-politician U Krishnam Raju. An official announcement regarding the same will be out soon. For the unversed, Prabhas and Gopichand share a special bond. He met Prabhas even before working for their blockbuster 2004 Telugu movie Varsham. They have been together through thick and thin and fans love their friendship. Veera Simha Reddy VS Waltair Veerayya Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen next in director Gopichand Malineni's Veera Simha Reddy. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the Balakrishna starrer will release in cinemas on January 12, 2023. Interestingly, Veera Simha Reddy is releasing at the same time as Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Waltair Veerayya, and these two big-star vehicles are produced by the same production house.