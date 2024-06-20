Nayanthara's love for basic sarees combines elegance and ease

One Indian garment that can be equated with the best of the world’s fashion pieces must be the traditional 9-yard staple. Not only does it hold prestige for Indians, but the timeless charm it has is something that is rare. It seems like Nayanthara is well-versed with the power of this ethnic ensemble. At least, her Instagram feed suggests so.

A look at Nayanthara’s IG posts suggests that there is nothing she loves more than a saree. Be it a red carpet appearance, family gatherings, or casual sightings, she trusts in the magic of this ethnic garment, and we completely agree with her.

In this article, we have picked 5 of her saree looks from the past that are graceful, elegant, vivacious, and ethereal, all at the same time.

Nayanthara’s gray handwoven saree is screaming class

Nayanthara put her love for minimalism into display when she draped herself in a gray handwoven cotton saree designed by Anu Vardhan for her label Neela. What made the ensemble stand out was the synthetic or silk blends, adding a polished sheen to the regular sari. Additionally, the subtle stripes in shades of gray added to its elegant appeal. To add a contemporary flair, the Jawan actress paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse in the same shade, creating a monotone look.

The actress sure knows how to add charm to her overall appearance. She elevated her saree with a beautiful polki necklace and layered it with a chain. The matching earrings and kada’s further adorned her already captivating personality. With a tiny red bindi, brown-toned makeup, and a neat bun, she rounded off her look beautifully.

Nayanthara’s simple lilac number with a self-printed design

The Godfather actress continued her saree streak in a simple yet mesmerizing lilac number with a self-printed design. Priced at Rs 20,800, the saree is a graceful yard-to-yard, further enhanced by the delicate white motifs scattered across its expanse. She paired her outfit with a matching short-sleeved blouse in the same color, creating a harmonious color palette.

For accessories, she went all out and chose a heavy-duty chunky silver necklace and the jhumkas to add a touch of bling to the otherwise subtle ensemble. It would not be wrong to state that she redefined Indian style with her neatly tied bun and mauve-toned makeup.

Nayanthara’s red cotton saree look

Nayanthara has always advocated for less is more when it comes to her sartorial prowess. We were simply swooned by the simplicity of the actress when she chose to drape a solid red cotton saree, screaming class from miles away. She paired the classic piece with a sleeveless black blouse, creating a contrasting visual.

She took it a notch higher with her styling game. Letting her natural beauty shine through, the actress opted for minimal makeup, including a dash of nude lip shade and a hint of pink blush on her cheeks. She chose to highlight her facial frames and tied her hair in a high bun.

Nayanthara looked like a ray of shine in a lime green saree

For one of the events, Nayanthara decked herself in a fresh lime green from Ekaya. Priced at Rs 14,975, the lightweight silk saree was a work of art, perfectly blending with the ethereal beauty of the Bigil actress. With a knack for balancing ethnicity with modern flair, she paired her traditional pick with a statement sleeveless blouse.

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the Jawan actress accessorized her look with an elegant choker and matching earrings. Beauty-wise, she flaunted a soft glam look with pink blush, highly contoured cheeks, soft smokey eyes, glossy pink lips, and a bindi.

Nayanthara can pull off a simple yellow saree with utmost grace

Nayanthara can never go wrong with her saree looks. She pulls even the simplest of the sarees with utmost grace and confidence, making them look even better. For instance, no one could have even imagined that a clean yellow saree with golden motifs would look this elegant.

But we must trust Nayanthara and her styling prowess. She teamed her yellow saree with a turquoise blue blouse boasting sleeveless elements and deep-back detailing. Ditching her regular bun hairstyle, she left the tresses loose with soft curls. Further, her small bindi and subtle nude makeup sealed the deal for her.

Nayanthara’s easy-breezy yet elegant red saree

With this particular look, the actress chose to serve major traditional glam, and we loved it. In a red saree adorned with a yellow border through its length and intricate square motifs all over, she was nothing less than an epitome of class and elegance.

The on-point styling worked wonderfully for her as she picked a sleeveless blouse with a scoop neckline and plunging back element to complete her ensemble. She went with what she swears by for hair styling – a neatly tied bun. Her subtle toned makeup spoke volumes, adding a touch of glam without outshining her natural beauty.

