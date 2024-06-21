Top 7 Telugu dubbed movies: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to Rajinikanth’s Jailer that promises a gripping experience

For those who appreciate the magic of films, accessing regional cinema becomes a pleasant experience once language is no longer a barrier. If you are searching for some great Telugu dubbed movies, don’t worry; we have you covered. Pinkvilla has curated a list of the top 7 Telegu dubbed movies available for streaming on different OTT platforms.

Cinematic accessibility not only enhances the cinematic experience but also fosters a deeper appreciation for Indian cinema's diverse narratives and talents.

TOP 7 TELUGU DUBBED MOVIES

1. Kantara (2022)

Cast - Sapthami Gowda, Rishab Shetty, Kishore Kumar G, Manasi Sudhir, Achyuth Kumar, Swaraj Shetty

Genre - Thriller/Mystery

Director -Rishab Shetty

Where to watch - Amazon Prime

Ratings - 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Let's start the list with a banger movie that changed the dynamic of the Kannada film industry forever. Written, directed, and even led by Rishab Shetty in dual roles, the movie created history when it was released on September 30, 2022.

Kantara (Translation: Mystical Forest) is a timeless story that focuses on the man vs nature conflict, the status difference between Zamindars and peasants, and the never-ending greed for money and power.

The unique story, brilliant execution by the actors, and exceptional direction make the film a must-watch. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

2. Jailer (2023)

Cast - Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mirna Menon,Shiva Rajkumar,Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Jaffer Sadiq, and Ramya Krishnan

Genre - Action/Comedy

Director - Nelson Dilipkumar

Where to watch - Amazon Prime

Ratings - 7.1 /10 (IMDb)

The next on the list of top 7 Telugu dubbed movies is Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. The story revolves around a stern and compassionate jailer named Muthuvel Pandian. The action flick further delves into his journey and how he sets out to prevent a gang from trying to flee their leader from prison.

So can he succeed in his mission, or does the gang leader walk free from the jail? Jailer is originally a Tamil film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff make guest appearances in the film.

3. Leo (2023)

Cast - Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Madonna Sebastian, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Anurag Kashyap, and Kamal Haasan

Genre - Action/Thriller

Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj

Where to watch - Netflix

Ratings - 7.2 /10 (IMDb)

All Thalapathy Vijay fans assemble here as we talk about one of the best movies of the superstar. The Telugu dubbed movie Leo is available on Netflix. The film is about Parthiban, a cafe owner in Kashmir. He fends off a gang of murderous thugs and gains attention from a drug cartel, claiming he, too, was a part of them.

The film emerged as a huge commercial success. It became the highest-grossing Tamil film overseas and the second-highest-grossing Tamil film ever. Leo also marked the third installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which even had a voice cameo by Kamal Haasan as Vikram in the post-credit scene.

4. Neru (2023)

Cast - Mohanlal, Anaswara Rajan,Priyamani,Santhi Mayadevi, and Sankar Induchoodan

Genre - Thriller/Drama

Director - Jeethu Joseph

Where to watch - Hotstar

Ratings - 7.5 /10 (IMDb)

When we talk about good Telugu dubbed movies, we can not forget about this one film. Neru is a courtroom mystery thriller with Malayalam actor Mohanlal as a lawyer. Director Jeethu Joseph, who made Drishyam, is also the director of this movie.

The film is about the story of a blind girl (played by Anaswara Rajan) struggling to survive after a traumatic incident. Mohanlal's character investigates the case and defends the girl in court.

Aside from the gripping elements, Neru is a deeply emotional movie that creates a strong connection with the audience through its unique story. Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph made another great thriller following the success of Drishyam.

The Mohanlal starrer is not just a well-written and executed film but is also visually very convincing.

5. KGF Chapter 2(2022)

Cast - Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Roopa Rayappa, and Sonu Gowda

Genre - Action/Crime

Director - Prashanth Neel

Where to watch - Amazon Prime

Ratings - 8.3/10 (IMDb)

After the immense success of the first part of Prashanth Neel’s KGF franchise, the director was back with the second installment in 2022.

In Chapter 2, Rocky rises to become the leader and savior of Kolar Gold Fields but must overcome Adheera, Inayat Khalil, and Ramika Sen to fulfill his mother's wishes.

Apart from Yash, the film also had Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles, and it proved to be a much bigger success than the first part.

6. Anweshippin Kandethum (2024)

Cast - Tovino Thomas, Aadya Prasad, Arthana Binu, Aswathy Manoharan, Maanushi Khair, and Prithviraj Sukumaran

Genre - Thriller/Drama

Director - Darwin Kuriakose

Where to watch - Netflix

Ratings - 7.5/10 (IMDb)

The next on the list of the top 7 Telugu dubbed movies has to be Anweshippin Kandethum. The investigative crime thriller was written and directed by Darwin Kuriakose in his directorial debut.

The film stars Tovino Thomas, Aadhya Prasad, Vijayakumar, Siddique, Indrans, and other talented actors in crucial roles. Anweshippin Kandethum makes use of fictionalized elements to create an engaging narrative, even though it is based on real events in Kerala.

7. CBI 5: The Brain (2022)

Cast - Mammootty, Asha Sharath, Malavika Menon, Malvika Nair, Jagathy Sreekumar, Ansiba, Swasika,and Anoop Menon

Genre -Mystery/Drama

Director - K.Madhu

Where to watch - Netflix

Ratings - 7.5/10 (IMDb)

If you are in the mood for serious crime thrillers, this Mammootty starrer is a must-watch. The story revolves around a police officer who decides to investigate the case himself and bring the killer to justice after a series of murders take place one after another.

The movie received positive to mixed reviews, with praise for the performances of Mammootty and Saikumar and the appearances of Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar.

Do not forget to let us know which of these from the list of the top 7 Telugu dubbed movies you like the most.

