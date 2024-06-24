Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Fahadh reunites with her Raja Rani co-star Nayanthara; says 'What took us so long...'

Actor-producer Nazriya Fahadh is one of the finest performers in the Malayalam industry. The actress was last seen in a Telugu flick titled Ante Sundaraniki featuring Nani and received huge rounds of applause for her stellar performance.

Now, in a recent update, Nazriya took to her social media account and shared some lovely pictures with her 2013 action comedy Raja Rani’s co-star Nayanthara. Have a look!

Nazriya's special moment's with Nayanthara

On June 24, Nazriya took to the social media platform Instagram, shared two pictures of her and Nayanthara, and wrote, “Finally… And all love. What took us so long for this day? #adecadelater.”

Nazriya and Nayanthara are captured in the photos, exuding happiness as they meet and share a beautiful smile together.

In one of the pictures, Nazriya can be seen standing close to Nayanthara's face while Nayanthara is seen holding Nazriya's head which reflects the close bond they share.

In the last picture, Nazriya and Nayanthara can be seen with their soulmates Fahadh Faasil and Vignesh Shivan as Nazriya captures this memorable moment.

Soon after the pictures went online, fans of Keethana and Regina took to the comments section and expressed their happiness for them.

A user wrote, “Hoping for something.” Another one wrote, “Two wonders in one frame.”

More about Raja Rani

The story follows John and Regina, who are compelled to marry against their will and have a difficult life since they can't move past their painful history. Their situation changes when they find out about each other's tragedies.

Advertisement

The film featured Arya, Nayanthara, Nazriya Fahadh, and Jai in lead roles. Apart from them the film also starred Santhanam, Sathyaraj, Sathyan, Rajendra, Manobala, Dhanya, and Arunraja in crucial roles.

The film was helmed by Mersal fame director Atlee Kumar which also marked his directorial debut in the industry, and the soundtrack and music were composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

The cinematography was done by George C Williams and the editing section was handled by renowned editor Livingston Antony Ruben.

The project was bankrolled by A R Murugadoss under the banner of A R Murugadoss Productions which was released theatrically on September 27, 2013.

ALSO READ: Aavesham Hindi OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Fahadh Faasil's action-comedy