Ullozhukku Twitter review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Malayalam drama

The Malayalam film Ullozhukku finally arrived in theaters on June 21, 2024, with veteran actress Urvashi and Parvathi Thiruvothu playing lead roles. The movie directed by Christo Tomy is a drama flick featuring the actors as mother and daughter-in-law respectively.

Aavesham's Sushin Shyam has skillfully composed the music for the movie, which has garnered a positive response from the audience.

Netizens have been sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter), giving us an insight into what they think about the film. Let's dive into a few of these reviews and see what people are saying about it.

Ullozhukku Twitter review: Here’s what netizens say about the new Malayalam movie

Analyzing most of the tweets about the Urvashi and Paravthy Thiruvothu starrer, it appears that the film has successfully made a strong impression on the viewers. The audience has praised the intricate and ever-evolving portrayal of the female protagonists, and overall, the movie has left a positive impact on the audience with its artistic excellence.

The movie appears to have stirred emotions in the viewers, with Uravshi and Parvathy receiving accolades for their acting. Director Christo Tomy has also been praised by the audience for the film's script and his handling of a slow-paced dramatic atmosphere.

In addition to the engaging storyline and impressive technology, the film appears to have provided an outstanding experience, with Sushin Shyam's musical talent also receiving praise. Based on the overall feedback about the movie, it seems that Ullozhukku has successfully left a strong impression on the audience.

More about Ullozhukku

Ullozhukku starring Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles features the story of a mother and daughter-in-law who are mourning the loss of their loved one. However, due to heavy floods, they are unable to conduct his funeral in a proper manner, waiting for the water to subside.

In the period of delay, various secrets that were buried deep inside the family start to come out, making us question what is truly happening inside their lives. The film marks as the debut feature venture of director Christo Tomy who previously helmed the Netflix documentary Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case.

Besides the leading ladies, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez, and Jaya Kurup in key roles.

