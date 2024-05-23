Meet national award-winning actress once rumored to be dating Anirudh Ravichander, who is now making her debut in Bollywood

The South actress, known for her acting abilities, once bagged the National Award, becoming a sensation. Starting off as a child artist, this leading woman is undoubtedly a sight for sore eyes. Do you know who we are talking about?

Yes, it’s none other than the Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh. The actress who made her debut as both a child actor and leading lady in Malayalam cinema soon after ventured off into the forefronts of Tamil and Telugu, cementing her place. Let’s take a deep dive into the actress’ journey so far!

Keerthy Suresh and her cinema life

Keerthy Suresh is the younger daughter of notable film producer turned actor Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka. She also has an elder sister called Revathy Suresh, who works as an associate director to Priyadarshan.

See some special moments from Keerthy Suresh's life:

Starting off her career in cinema, the actress initially appeared as a child artist in Malayalam films like Suresh Gopi's Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam, and Dileep starrer Kuberan, all produced by her father. However, soon after finishing high school, she ventured off into studying fashion design and returned to cinemas in 2013.

In 2013, the actress debuted in the lead role in the movie Geethaanjali, directed by Priyadarshan. The film was a spin-off of the cult classic Manichitrathazhu and was an adaptation of the 2007 Thai film Alone. With Mohanlal reprising his role from the predecessor, the movie also had actors Nishan, Siddique, Madhu, and many more in key roles.

The movie’s filming happened during the actress’ college years and finished in between one of her semester breaks. However, soon after, the Sarkar actress once again arrived at the forefront of another Malayalam movie called Ring Master, now appearing as the pair of her former co-star Dileep. With both Malayalam movies to her name as a lead, Keerthy soon ventured onto debut in Tamil and Telugu cinema, namely 2015’s Idhu Enna Maayam and 2016’s Nenu Sailaja, starring Ram Pothineni.

There onwards, Keerthy was being eyed to play leading roles in several star-led movies in Tamil and Telugu, including Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo and Rajinimurugan, Thalapathy Vijay’s Bairavaa, and Nani starrer Nenu Local.

Watch the Remo trailer:

Watch the Nenu Local trailer:

By the beginning of 2018, Keerthy Suresh managed to play the leading role opposite Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in Agnyaathavaasi, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. But things changed her career’s trajectory to a whole new level when Keerthy was featured in the biopic Mahanati by Nag Aswin, which is based on the life of late actress Savitri.

The power-packed performance by Keerthy leads her way to the prestigious National Award for Best Actress. Afterward, the actress was featured in several successful commercial movies along with superstars like Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Saamy Square, Sandakozhi 2, and Sarkar.

Watch Mahanati trailer:

Further ahead, the actress even acted alongside superstars like Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, and Chiranjeevi in hit movies while also balancing films centered on herself. Now, the actress is set to make her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan in the movie Baby John, the official remake of the Tamil film Theri.

See more pictures of Keerthy Suresh:

Keerthy Suresh’s rumored relationship with Anirudh Ravichander

Back in the day, there were several rumors targeting Keerthy Suresh and music composer Anirudh Ravichander of dating each other and planning to tie the wedding knot. However, her father addressed the media about the same and clarified how the rumors were baseless and to stop spreading such news.

Moreover, there are several other rumors that the actress is going around claiming she is dating a Dubai-based businessman. A recent report by Filmibeat even alleged she was tying the knot with her supposed boyfriend soon after apparently being in a relationship for 9 years.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Besides her upcoming debut in Bollywood with Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, Keerthy Suresh is also playing the lead roles in various other Tamil movies. The actress was last seen in a key role opposite Jayam Ravi in the film Siren, where she donned the costume of a police officer for the very first time.

Now, the actress is also playing leading roles in movies like Raghuthatha, Revolver Rita, and Kannivedi. Moreover, Keerthy has also been roped into playing a voice role in the much-anticipated Prabhas movie, Kalki 2898 AD, as she lends her voice to his futuristic car, Bujji.

