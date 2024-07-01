EXCLUSIVE: ‘Rekha Ji was my fashion inspiration’ says Sushant Divgikr; recalls getting saree from veteran actress

Sushant Divgikr aka Rani KoHEnur is a singer, performer, activist, and an inspiration for scores of people. They recently brought their unapologetic and fabulous self to the studio during an exclusive PRIDE month special GRWM with Pinkvilla.

During the interview, they revealed who is their greatest style icon in the industry. Read on!

Sushant Divgikr calls Rekha, Sushmita Sen, and Aishwarya Rai style icons of B-town

Sushant Divgikr was in a chat with Pinkvilla for a special Pride Month edition. While taking us through their makeup routine, the actor also revealed who is their favorite style icon. The social media personality stated that their fashion inspiration while growing up was senior Bollywood actress Rekha.

“She was the diva, she still is,” Sushant stated adding that Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Aishwarya Rai, and Sushmita Sen were also the style icons. The former Bigg Boss contestant stated that they love Madhuri Dixit Nene but the senior actress is the diva that they always wanted to become.

Coming back to veteran actress Rekha, Sushant recalled that in the 1988 movie Khoon Bhari Maang, the amount of looks that were provided was insane. “Unhone ek film me aesa tehelka macha diya ki bas hai humare liye, hum toh jee chuke (In that one film, she created a riot like that’s it, I have done it all).”

Sushant Divgikr recalls getting a saree from Rekha

In the same interview, the model-actor stated that when the Krrish actress came to the reality TV show Big Boss, she gave them a saree. “I still have the saree; I wore it recently. She said that I dance very well and she loved my style. So, I was finished. I have won my National Award. I don’t need anything else. So, she is and always be a style icon for me,” Divgikr divulged.

The drag queen further added that they would want to steal Rekha as with her comes her confidence, beauty, wit, humor, intelligence, heart, and all her sarees.

