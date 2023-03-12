EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR to wear Indian Designer at the Oscars 2023 red carpet; Pre-party looks scream RRR

As we all know, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR's Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for 'Best Original Song' at the 95th Academy Awards. While we gear up for the big Oscars night, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Jr NTR will be wearing an Indian outfit at the red carpet event tomorrow (March 12 at 8 PM in Los Angeles, i.e. 5:30 AM, March 13 IST). To be styled by celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle, Jr NTR's look for the Oscars 2023 red carpet has been customised keeping his RRR character in mind.

Also, the actor wants to walk the red carpet as an Indian and not an actor from Indian Film Industry. The stylist and his team have ensured that the same reflects in Jr NTR's look. Further decoding, Jr. NTR's look for the pre and post-Oscars party, Ashwin reveals, "We have kept all looks in such a way that it reflects his character in RRR, in all his looks for pre and post-Oscar events."

For the fans' meet, the RRR star wore a t-shirt having Tiger's face on the back that reflects the massive tiger chase sequence from SS Rajamouli's RRR. His other appearance for South Asian Excellence at Oscar by Priyanka Chopra, in a blue suit, reflects the water element that is NTR's RRR character (Komaram Bheem).

His other looks are a mix of homegrown brands like- Bluorng, No Grey Area and a few more International ones are Hugo, Georgio Armani, Zegna, and Hermes as the lineup.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2023:

To Indian Times, the 95th Academy Awards ceremony will kickstart at 5:30 am on Monday, March 13 and will be hosted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Oscars will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The Oscars will also go live on Academy Awards social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The awards ceremony will witness MM Keeravani composed number Naatu Naatu's live performance by artistes Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.