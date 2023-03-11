Ahead of Oscars 2023, a look at times SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR made the nation proud

SS Rajamouli's RRR created history in Indian cinema with its glorious acclaim and applause from audiences and critics. The film, which was released in March, shattered several records at the box office and made everyone go gaga over each scene and song with no language barrier at all. RRR proved that when content is good, it will reach heights and nothing can stop it.

RRR is just a day away from the D-day of Oscars 2023. The blockbuster track, Naatu Naatu, which made everyone groove to the beats and perform the viral hook step, has been nominated under the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. With this big achievement, RRR took India on the global map, competing with several big Hollywood movies, directors, and celebrities.

Naatu Naatu has become the center attraction of RRR. The song is composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The upbeat track made audiences in theatres get up from their seats and groove to every beat. From BTS Jungkook to Nathalie Emmanuel, everyone was hooked to Naatu Naatu. The world couldn't stop doing Naatu Naatu. The social media was filled with people from all across the world doing the hook step, performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the song.

The Oscars nominations is already considered a big win for India. The movie made it so far, it's such a huge and proud moment for every Indian. However, RRR deserves to win and as we await for the Oscars to come home with all hopes, let's take a look at the times RRR made INDIA proud with their prestigious acclaims.

Golden Globes

Golden Globes happened to be the starting point of RRR's glorious path in the International market. The film bagged Best Original Song - Motion Picture for Naatu Naatu. Creating history and bringing home the prestigious Golden Globe for the first time ever. From Narendra Modi to Rihanna, several big personalities congratulated the RRR team and expressed their happiness.

The winning at Golden Globes is a huge achievement, not just for RRR but Indian cinema as well. When the award was announced, there was no limit to the joy of the RRR team, director SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan cheered and jumped with joy.



Hollywood Association Critics Awards

Not one or two, RRR bagged a total of four awards at the Hollywood Association Critics Awards. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer won Best Action Film and Best International Film. The biggie also won in the Best Stunts and Best Song (Naatu Naatu) categories. SS Rajamouli accepted the awards and also dedicated them to India, and said ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan' and Jai Hind'. RRR, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana, Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi and entire team of RRR also walked the ramp.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR were also nominated for the Best Actor category along with Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt. Indeed a proud moment to compete against the biggest superstars. Ram Charan also presented an award on stage with Marvel star Anjali Bhimani.



James Cameron to Steven Spielberg, RRR madness

The film received acclaim and applause from western audiences, Hollywood critics, and artists for its visuals, lead actors' performance, storyline, cinematography and other facts. Famous directors like the Russo Brothers to Joe Dante, Scott Derrickson, Joseph Morgan, Aaron Stewart-Ahn and many others praised the film.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and the team spend the most time in the US promoting their film RRR. As soon as RRR won the Golden Globe, SS Rajamouli met filmmaker Steven Spielberg at a party and had a fanboy. Taking to Twitter, he shared pics and wrote, “I just met GOD!!!" After that, they caught over a video call and discussed their passion for filmmaking, movies and more.

SS Rajamouli met the iconic Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron of Avatar: The Bay of Water fame. Taking to Twitter the Baahubali director shared pictures with James and mentioned that he liked RRR. In fact, "If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk," said James Cameron to Rajamouli.

The K-pop singer Jungkook sent the internet into a meltdown as he grooved to Oscar nominee Naatu Naatu's song in his recent live session on social media.

Ram Charan was recently invited to a soiree by Star Wars director JJ Abrams in the US. He also became the first South celeb to appear on Hollywood's most popular show Good Morning America. The entire team of RRR also attended the pre-Oscars party, hosted by Priyanka Chopra as well.

World 'Awestruck' by RRR

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has not only won hearts on the national platform but has also done wonders globally. The fantasy period drama has highly impressed cine-goers across the world with its spectacular world-building and storytelling.

After a blockbuster response in India, RRR was also released in the US and Japan as well. The filmmaker received a standing ovation from western audiences during a screening of the film at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. After that in Japan too, the RRR team got an immense response, people went mad over Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Rajamouli was also featured on the front page of the LA Times for his maverick work for RRR.

Yet again, ahead of the Oscars, as part of promotions, RRR was re-released in the US and the magic was same. the film was released at the world's largest theatre in the US and opened up with a massive response. The entire team of RRR attended the special screening and addressed the audience. In fact, as soon as the team of RRR entered the theatre, they were welcomed with a standing ovation, cheers, and applause. More than 1,600 tickets were sold and many people stood in long queues to watch the visual spectacle on the big screen.

RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Tomorrow, March 12, the 95th Academy Awards will be held at Dolby Stadium in Los Angeles and it will spectacle night. The entire team of RRR will attend, the Naatu Naatu song will be crooned live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaal Bhairava and the dance will be performed by Lauren.

