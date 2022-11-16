EXCLUSIVE: Mahat Raghavendra on being hands-on-dad, says 'I and wife Prachi balance out each other's life'

"It's the most beautiful phase of my life I would say, thanks to my wife for that. Moreover, balancing out my personal and professional life isn't that tough, when I am working my wife takes care of him, when she is working and when she travels to Dubai or everywhere for her work I take care of him. So, we balance out each other life and I feel that balance is very important in every aspect of your life," the actor added as he thanked his wife Prachi Mishra for being a major support on a personal and professional level.

Mahat Raghavendra and his wife Prachi Mishra welcomed their first child, a baby boy in June 2021. Mahat has been enjoying this phase to the fullest and not many are aware of the fact that he's literally a hands-on father. "I can do anything and everything for my child starting from changing the diaper to putting him to sleep, to feeding him, to showering him and I enjoy that," shared former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

All thanks to Bigg Boss and professionally, there was more visibility than a lot of movies had given me

Mahat was on Season 2 of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Revealing how his life changed on a personal and professional level, the actor said, "After Bigg Boss, things changed for sure in my personal life and professional life. Personally, I had a lot of changes because there was so much confidence when I used to step out of my house because there was no more insecurity, there was no more fear and it gave me so much confidence and all thanks to Bigg Boss and professionally, there was more visibility than a lot of movies had given me because every corner of the country people keep watching Bigg Boss, people who don't go to the theatre or so and those kind of people started knowing that who I am. So it did professionally help me as well where people started coming and watching my movies. All thanks to Bigg Boss."

Mahat, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL is now gearing up for his next film titled, Kadhal Conditions Apply, directed by Arvind R.

Revealing his role in the film, Mahat said, "Kadhal Conditions Apply is a one beautiful love story. The whole feel of the film is how two people work out in a relationship and how they give up on each other's likes. It's a very young and youthful love story and my role in this is very funny, a very happening and one who's enjoying life till the girl comes into his life, and after that how he changes is the whole play of the movie."

