EXCLUSIVE: Mahat Raghavendra on 'things after Bigg Boss Tamil': It changed for sure in my personal life

Mahat Raghavendra, known for his stint in Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil, has added another feather to his cap. Paving his way up the ladder from playing a background artist in the 2006 Nayanthara film Vallavan, the actor has now made his Bollywood debut with Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mahat says he had a great time learning Hindi for his Bollywood debut film. Talking about this transition from South to Bollywood, he says, "As an artist, I don't think there's much of a difference apart from language issues but I thought this one’s going to be very tough in the beginning but ending up and knowing a lot of readings and meeting with the team in the past it made really easy for me."

He continues, "I had a great time of my life learning Hindi, working on it and emoting all the emotions and the transitions which I was doing to understand the lines in Hindi and then I would calculate all the words and letters in my head in Tamil and putting it back in Hindi was a little but I liked every bit of it. So I am sure from the next movie onwards things are going to be different because I have been on a run and going to my diction classes." Mahat Raghavendra calls Double XL a 'special film' of his career and had 'fun' shooting with Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha and others. "This movie is very special to me as it's my Bollywood debut and it will always remain special to me and it will be very close to my heart! All thanks to Mr. Satish Fenn from Artist Management who got me this project! This wouldn’t have been possible without him, always indebted to him. Shooting experience with everybody Zaheer, Huma, Sonakshi, Mudassar and Satram was like one beautiful set with so much fun and starting from our script reading to shooting in London and back in Delhi, it was a very beautiful journey," the Jilla actor shares. "Every day was memorable and these people made it memorable for me in fact, the love that Sonakshi, Huma and Zaheer had given me throughout the shoot time and the way they have taken me to the different places in Bombay. They treated me like their own family and friends and it was like a long relationship, all thanks to them for giving me such a beautiful memory," said Mahat who started his film career with two films starring his childhood friend, Silambarasan.

After Bigg Boss, things changed for sure in my personal life Actor Mahat Raghavendra