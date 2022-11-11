EXCLUSIVE: Mahat Raghavendra on 'things after Bigg Boss Tamil': It changed for sure in my personal life
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mahat Raghavendra says he had a great time learning Hindi for his Bollywood debut film.
Mahat Raghavendra, known for his stint in Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil, has added another feather to his cap. Paving his way up the ladder from playing a background artist in the 2006 Nayanthara film Vallavan, the actor has now made his Bollywood debut with Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mahat says he had a great time learning Hindi for his Bollywood debut film.
Talking about this transition from South to Bollywood, he says, "As an artist, I don't think there's much of a difference apart from language issues but I thought this one’s going to be very tough in the beginning but ending up and knowing a lot of readings and meeting with the team in the past it made really easy for me."
He continues, "I had a great time of my life learning Hindi, working on it and emoting all the emotions and the transitions which I was doing to understand the lines in Hindi and then I would calculate all the words and letters in my head in Tamil and putting it back in Hindi was a little but I liked every bit of it. So I am sure from the next movie onwards things are going to be different because I have been on a run and going to my diction classes."
Mahat Raghavendra calls Double XL a 'special film' of his career and had 'fun' shooting with Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha and others.
"This movie is very special to me as it's my Bollywood debut and it will always remain special to me and it will be very close to my heart! All thanks to Mr. Satish Fenn from Artist Management who got me this project! This wouldn’t have been possible without him, always indebted to him. Shooting experience with everybody Zaheer, Huma, Sonakshi, Mudassar and Satram was like one beautiful set with so much fun and starting from our script reading to shooting in London and back in Delhi, it was a very beautiful journey," the Jilla actor shares.
"Every day was memorable and these people made it memorable for me in fact, the love that Sonakshi, Huma and Zaheer had given me throughout the shoot time and the way they have taken me to the different places in Bombay. They treated me like their own family and friends and it was like a long relationship, all thanks to them for giving me such a beautiful memory," said Mahat who started his film career with two films starring his childhood friend, Silambarasan.
Mahat was on Season 2 of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Revealing how his life changed on a personal and professional level, the actor said, "After Bigg Boss, things changed for sure in my personal life and professional life. Personally, I had a lot of changes because there was so much confidence when I used to step out of my house because there was no more insecurity, there was no more fear and it gave me so much confidence and all thanks to Bigg Boss and professionally, there was more visibility than a lot of movies had given me because every corner of the country people keep watching Bigg Boss, people who don't go to the theatre or so and those kind of people started knowing that who I am. So it did professionally help me as well where people started coming and watching my movies. All thanks to Bigg Boss."
Mahat has acted in many Tamil and Telugu films, but it was after his stint at the Bigg Boss house that he made him popular. Recalling his best memory from Bigg Boss Tamil 2, Mahat says Kamal Haasan's 'courage, encouragement and positivity' helped him in a lot of ways.
"One memory which I could recall is standing next to Kamal Hassan Sir on the stage when I entered the house and the most memorable thing is when I stepped out of the house the words that he gave me, the courage, encouragement and positivity that he gave me towards personal and professional life. So thanks to Kamaal sir for that."
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says, 'It is getting harder for filmmakers to bring people to the theatres'