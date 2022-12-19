EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt locked for Prabhas' film with director Maruthi and it's NOT for a villain's role

Sanjay Dutt is enjoying success as a menacing villain in South Indian movies. His role as 'Adheera' in KGF: Chapter 2 under the direction of Prashanth Neel got a terrific response. Clearly, the 'Munna Bhai' actor has become a hot favourite to the directors down South. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Sanjay Dutt has been locked in to play a very important role in a Prabhas film, directed by Maruthi. "It is not a negative but a very important role," reveals the source.

Meanwhile, we have also heard, Prabhas has completed almost a week-long shooting schedule for Maruthi's film. Apparently, the shooting of the movie happened on the same set as Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Earlier, director Maruthi confirmed to us, "We will be shooting in India, nothing abroad. (The film is) definitely happening."



On a related note, Sanjay Dutt will be playing a villain in Thalapathy Vijay's yet-to-be-titled film, which is tentatively called, Thalapathy67. The upcoming film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.