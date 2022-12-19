EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt locked for Prabhas' film with director Maruthi and it's NOT for a villain's role
Sanjay Dutt is enjoying success as a menacing villain in South Indian movies. His role as 'Adheera' in KGF: Chapter 2 under the direction of Prashanth Neel got a terrific response. Clearly, the 'Munna Bhai' actor has become a hot favourite to the directors down South. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Sanjay Dutt has been locked in to play a very important role in a Prabhas film, directed by Maruthi. "It is not a negative but a very important role," reveals the source.
Meanwhile, we have also heard, Prabhas has completed almost a week-long shooting schedule for Maruthi's film. Apparently, the shooting of the movie happened on the same set as Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Earlier, director Maruthi confirmed to us, "We will be shooting in India, nothing abroad. (The film is) definitely happening."
On a related note, Sanjay Dutt will be playing a villain in Thalapathy Vijay's yet-to-be-titled film, which is tentatively called, Thalapathy67. The upcoming film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Prabhas upcoming films
Meanwhile, Prabhas has a tight shooting schedule ahead. He has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.
Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon is another big project that is set to release in 2023. Besides this, he will also be filming for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action-thriller backed by Mythri Movie Makers.
