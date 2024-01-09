EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi reveals whether he will be part of more films from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian Movie Industry and boasts of a great body of work. His work in films like 96, Super Deluxe, Jawan, Vikram, Master and more have found much love and appreciation. Vijay Sethupathi gears up for his next movie, Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Katrina Kaif, that releases in theatres on the 12th of January, 2024.

Vijay Sethupathi, along with Katrina Kaif and Sriram Raghavan, graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass. The trio talked about their upcoming film Merry Christmas, and reflected on their marvellous filmy careers.

Vijay Sethupathi Answers Whether He Will Return To LCU After His Stint In Vikram Or Not

In the fan segment of Pinkvilla's Masterclass, a fan of Vijay Sethupathi asked him about whether he would be part of more films from Lokesh's Cinematic Universe (LCU) or not. For those who don't know, Vijay essayed the role of Sandhanam in Lokesh Kanagaraj's blockbuster film Vikram. Vijay gave a very funny answer that had everyone in the audience, chuckle. He said, "Even Lokesh doesn't know, even I don't know. As far as you ask me, I died in that film (Vikram). I don't know. Suppose they make something else to bring me back, maybe".

Watch the fan segment of Pinkvilla's Masterclass featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif and Sriram Raghavan

Vijay Sethupathi Talks About How Difficult It Is To Make Sequel To Films

After the hilarious answer, Vijay Sethupathi talked in length about how difficult it is to conceptualise sequels to successful films. Talking about it, he said, "Making a sequel to a film is too much pressure. When somebody asked for an Andhadhun sequel, before Andhadhun, you don't have an opinion on Andhadhun. Once the film releases, you have an opinion and the standard becomes very high. Then we have to make above that because this time, you come in with so much expectations. We have to satisfy the expectations and it is very difficult. But if director gets that idea, he will come and approach."

Merry Christmas Releases In Theatres On 12th January, 2024

When Sriram Raghavan was recently asked if he would like to make a sequel to Merry Christmas, he promptly answered that there would be no sequel to the film. As about a sequel to Andhadhan, the master director jokingly said that he would make Andhadhun's sequel only if he was 'broke'. Merry Christmas releases in theatres, in Hindi and Tamil, on the 12th of January, 2024.

