Jawan director Atlee poses with wife Priya giving Raja Rani vibes; fans go berserk

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar transformed into a heroic avatar in his latest Instagram photos. The Jawan director shared fun-filled images with his wife, Priya Atlee, on social media.

In the carousel post, the cover photo captured the couple in a joyful mood, while the remaining three highlighted Atlee's swag in an outdoor setting.

Check out Atlee and Priya Atlee’s latest photos on Instagram

Sharing the fun-filled post on Instagram, the Raja Rani director wrote, “ Tango patryyyyyyy” followed by a few fiery emoticons.

Atlee can be seen in a crochet co-ord white shirt and shorts combo, paired with black sunglasses, while Priya looked stunning in a floral print beige dress in the images.

Fans adored the post and showered the couple with love in the comments section. One of Atlee’s fans commented, “Darling of mass”.

Atlee has just returned from vacation and was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport a few days ago. At the airport, the Mersal director arrived accompanied by his son, Meer, and wife, Priya. During their airport interaction, the family happily posed for photographs.

More about Atlee Kumar

Atlee is expected to collaborate with stylish star Allu Arjun on his next project. According to reports, the director and actor have had several discussions on that venture. The official announcement of Atlee's next directorial project is expected to be made once the film's final screenplay is finished. Reportedly, the filming will begin in October 2024.

Furthermore, Samantha is expected to join the cast as the film's lead. Samantha previously collaborated with Atlee on the 2016 Tamil action movie Theri, opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

The Jawan director is also producing the Hindi film Baby John, a remake of Atlee's Theri. Directed by Kalees and starring Varun Dhawan, the film is co-produced by Priya Atlee, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani under Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Studios.

A few weeks ago, Atlee took to Instagram to announce the completion of the shoot of Baby John, along with celebrating lead actor Varun Dhawan's birthday.

The producer-director wrote, “Baby John film shoot wrap + VD’s birthday = Time for Double Celebration #BabyJohn coming soon!”

Check out the post below:

