Sundeep Kishan REACTS to accusations by Food Safety department; says, 'Exaggerated instant headlines culture'

Sundeep Kishan has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. His restaurant in Secunderabad has come under Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety’s radar for multiple violations of basic hygienic practices and food safety requirements. In the latest update, the Family Star actor has also responded to the accusations, calling them fake.

Sundeep reacts to accusations and calls them ‘exaggerated’

Sundeep Kishan has taken to his social media to react to the controversy surrounding his restaurant and allegations by the Food Safety Department in Telangana.

He shared a long post on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to the accusations made by government officials on July 10. The actor claimed that the expired bag of rice was bought when they had a quality assessment and was never used for cooking. Further, Kishan said that most of the photos included in the post are not from his restaurant.

“We as Team #VivahaBhojanambu have built a Loyal clientele over 8 years with our Food & Sincerity, we would never take your love for granted,” the Michael actor added.

What did the government say about Sundeep Kishan restaurant’s violating food safety?

Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety Department has been inspecting restaurants and other food establishments in the state. Amidst this, they found several eating joints to be flouting safety rules. The recent to come under the radar was Vivaha Bhojanambu in Secunderabad owned by Sundeep Kishan.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Commissioner of Food Safety shared pictures and spoke about the situation in detail. Check out the post below!

Multiple violations were found at the restaurant during the task force team's visit on July 8. According to the tweet, approximately 25 kilograms of Chitti Muthyalu rice had to be discarded, as it had to be consumed by 2022 (as indicated by the best-before date).

The tweet stated that 500 grams of grated coconut were discarded because synthetic food colors were found.

Furthermore, the inspection team found water stagnating in the drains inside the kitchen. No water analysis report was available for the bubbling water used for food preparation and serving, as mentioned in the tweet.

The tweet stated that the food handlers' medical fitness certificates were also missing but pest control records for the premises were up-to-date.

To avoid further action and ensure the health and safety of patrons, the food department authorities instructed the restaurant to address the issues as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Sundeep on the work front

On the work front, Sundeep was last seen in the Tamil film Captain Miller alongside Dhanush and in the Telugu film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. Up next, he will soon be seen in Dhanush-directorial and starrer Raayan with SJ Suryah and Kalidas Jayaram.

The much-awaited movie will be released on July 26. Moreover, Sundeep is also a part of Vibe, directed by Swaroop RSJ, apart from a yet-to-be-titled film by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

ALSO READ: Suriya lauds Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan's performance in Sarfira; thanks team for making 'Veer come alive' in Sudha Kongara directorial