Krithi Shetty radiates 'hot meets cute' vibes in a pearl-adorned Tarun Tahiliani ready-to-wear saree

Krithi Shetty recently attended the pre-release event of her film Manamey, a light-hearted comedy-drama. The film also features Sharwanand in the lead role. The movie which just hit the theaters on June 7, 2024, is getting commendable responses, especially for the wonderful chemistry between Krithi and Sharwanand.

Krithi Shetty recently treated her fans with some stunning photos, showcasing her in a ready-to-wear saree that beautifully blends Western and traditional styles. She effortlessly the outfit with absolute grace.

Krithi Shetty in Tarun Tahiliani outfit

One can see in the photos, the Uppena actress gracefully pulled off an outfit that comes with oodles of peals. She completed the look with delicate earrings and glam makeup. The actress can also be seen holding daffodils in many pictures as well.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Extremely grateful to all the love that has been showered on #manamey and for all the appreciation means a lot will take this lovely energy and work harder Catch MANAMEY in theatres near you #eternallygrateful.”

More about Manamey

The story centers on a charming bachelor whose world is turned upside down by a young boy who brings chaos at first but later becomes essential, all while exploring themes of love, family, and personal growth that shape the entire universe of Manamey.

Apart from Krithi Shetty, and Sharwanand the flick stars Vikramaditya, Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ravindran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Shiva Kandhukuri, and many other actors who play important roles in the film.

Furthermore, the film has the musical abilities of Hesham Abdul Wahab, who has wowed audiences with films like Hridayam and Kushi. T G Vishwa Prasad bankrolled the film, which was released on June 7, 2024, by People Media Factory.

