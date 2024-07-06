PHOTOS: 5 times Krithi Shetty’s unforgettable saree looks that set the Internet on fire

Krithi Shetty is a popular actress who is known for her performances in films like Uppena, The Warriorr, Shyam Singha Roy, and Manamey among others. Apart from her onscreen presence, this young star is renowned for her adorable looks and glamorous style statements.

Krithi Shetty never fails to amaze her fans with her stunning pictures, whether she's dressed in a chic outfit or a traditional saree. Her ethnic looks have a special place in everyone's hearts. Krithi and sarees are truly a perfect combination!

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 saree looks of the actress that has gone viral on social media.

TOP 5 SAREE LOOKS OF KRITHI SHETTY

1. Krithi Shetty goes all traditional

Krithi Shetty left her fans and followers awe-struck as she posted pictures of herself draped in six yards of pure grace.

She looked breathtaking in a magenta-pink Banarasi saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse. Krithi accentuated her stunning saree with golden accessories including a neckpiece, jhumkas, and bangles.

The pretty lady kept her curled hair open and adorned them with flowers and accessories. Krithi went for a subtle makeup look with loads of mascara, nude pink lip shade, and kohl. She completed her look with a small bindi.



2. Krithi Shetty dazzles in shiny blue saree

Searching for some outfit ideas for a cocktail night? This particular look from the Manamey actress can serve as your inspiration. Everything about this look is just so perfect.

Advertisement

The blue saree adorned with a minimal silver design makes Krithi look elegant and stylish. The actress paired her drape with a sleeveless blouse that further elevated the allure of the look. Krithi completed her look by adding stunning diamond accessories, a neckpiece, statement earrings, and a bracelet.

3. Krithi Shetty proves cotton sarees can never go out of fashion

The bubby actress with this one look has busted the myth around cotton sarees going out of trend. Just look at how beautiful Krithi looks in this floral white and blue saree.

This simple yet elegant saree can be perfect for spring or day-time events. The stunner went for open hair with loose curls and a very natural makeup look that made her look like an Indian princess.

4. Krithi Shetty’s oh-so-pretty saree look

Krithi looked adorable in a lemon-yellow chiffon saree. The actress paired her drape with a silvery white blouse. The border embellishments enhanced the look of the saree beautifully.

Advertisement

Her look was completed with hanging earrings, a bracelet, and light makeup. Her hair was left open to complete her look. This saree if styled properly can make it so several occasions. For makeup, the Custody actress went for baby pink lipstick and kept her brows on point.



5. Krithi Shetty’s sequin saree is all things bright and blingy

Last but not least, this particular multicolored sequin saree look by Krithi Shetty is a must-have for your wardrobe. The perfect blend of black, purple, orange, and red makes the saree look extra gorgeous.

And how can we forget the blouse? This is a perfect option if you want to wear a saree but with a western twist. The Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali ditched the neckpiece and went for just a pair of black earrings. Krithi opted for a very elegant and poised makeup look with loads of contouring and smokey eyes.

Advertisement

From cotton sarees to sequin drapes, Krithi Shetty has a saree style for every occasion. So, the next time you're looking for fusional or ethnic outfit inspiration, be sure to check out her latest looks to elevate your saree game.

So, which one of Krithi’s fabulous sarees was your favorite?

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Atlee and his wife Priya make stylish entry at Anant-Radhika's sangeet; couple looks like match made in heaven