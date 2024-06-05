Manamey: Censor board certification to runtime; All you need to know about Sharwanand, Krithi Shetty starrer

Sharwanand's upcoming comedy-drama Manamey is one of the most ambitious projects of the actor. The flick also represents Sharwanand in one of his different avatars. The makers recently unveiled the trailer which received commendable response from the netizens on social media.

Now, in a recent update, Manamey, which is all set to hit the theaters on June 7 has completed its censor formalities. The makers also dropped an announcement on the same.

Manamey passed with a UA certificate

The official makers took to their social media platform X and shared a new poster from the film and wrote, “#Manamey 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒅 with 𝑼/𝑨, Bringing the Fun & Entertainment WW on June 7th!.” The announcement also mentioned that the bookings are now open.

The poster of the upcoming comedy-drama featured Sharwanand, Krithi, and the baby boy on the streets of London.

As per the trailer, the 2 hr 35 minutes long flick is expected to be an entertainer, filled with lots of entertaining elements as well.

More about Manamey

The film also stars Vikram Adittya, Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ravindran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Shiva Kandhukuri, and many other actors in crucial roles.

Furthermore, the film has the musical talents of Hesham Abdul Wahab, who has wowed audiences with films such as Hridayam, starring Pranav Mohanlal, and Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

T G Vishwa Prasad has bankrolled the film, which will be released on June 7, 2024, under the banner of People Media Factory.

Upcoming movies of Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty

Sharwanand's upcoming release will be his 35th feature film. The Maha Samudram actor last appeared on screen in Oke Oka Jeevitham, also known as Kanam, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film released in 2022. Amala Akkineni and Ritu Varma also played leads in the sci-fi melodrama film.

Krithi Shetty, on the other hand, has been keeping herself busy with the films she has in the works this year. Apart from the release of Manamey, the actress will play the lead in upcoming Tamil films.

First, she worked with Karthi on his film Vaa Vaathiyaare, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The actress is also going to appear in Jayam Ravi's Genie, directed by rookie Bhuvanesh Arjunan.

