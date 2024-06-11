Maharaja second trailer: Vijay Sethupathi plays intense character in this gripping story; Anurag Kashyap in never seen avatar

Maharaja is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of Vijay Sethupathi. Ahead of its release on June 14, the makers have unveiled a new trailer of the much-awaited Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja today (June 11). The DSP actor looks fierce as a cold-blooded barber in a never-seen-before avatar.

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja trailer OUT!

Just two days before its release, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja have unveiled the second trailer of the film today. The almost two-minute trailer starts with Sethupathi (Maharaja) sitting at a police station and talking about losing his Lakshmi.

Further, it also shows glimpses of Anurag Kashyap, who seems to play the role of a cold-blooded dacoit.

This time, Kashyap gets more screen time, as he only made a blink-and-miss appearance in the previous trailer released by the makers. Overall, the trailer promises an intense and thrilling drama with a power-packed performance of Sethupathi.

The Jawan actor took to his X (formerly called Twitter) account to share the news.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, moviegoers have been rushing to social media to share their reviews on Maharaja. Check out Twitter reactions to Maharaja's trailer below:

More about Maharaja

The upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer crime-thriller is helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan. Apart from the Jawan actor, Maharaja will feature Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, and Munshikanth, among other vital roles. The film is set to be released on June 14. So you better book your calendars from now.

Advertisement

Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudham Sundaram have bankrolled the film through Passion Studios. The film is a little too special for Vijay Sethupathi as it marks the 50th film for him as an actor.

The story of Maharaja revolves around a barber who seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, telling police his Lakshmi has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it's a person or object. The film further delves into his quest to recover his Lakshmi.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi calls Pawan Kalyan a ‘Mass hero in real life’