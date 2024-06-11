Vijay Sethupathi calls Pawan Kalyan a ‘Mass hero in real life’

Vijay Sethupathi was recently clicked at a press meeting ahead of the release of his upcoming film Maharaja. The Jawan actor reacted to Pawan Kalyan’s big win at the general elections this year and praised him for his consistency.

Vijay Sethupathi praises Pawan Kalyan; says, ‘He is a hero in his own story’

Vijay Sethupathi praised the actor-turned-politician, Pawan Kalyan for his historic win at the 2024 Assembly Polls at a promotional film event in Hyderabad on Monday (June 10).

Talking about the Power Star, Vijay said, “I respect his hard work, I am really happy for him. I heard he was trolled for contesting. But that man won. He is not a hero in somebody’s story, he is a hero in his own story.’’

“I don’t know about Pawan Kalyan sir, I don’t know anything about him. But few Telugu people shared content on social media through which I got to know about him. Then I understood that this man is not only a mass hero in films but also in real life,” he added.

For the unversed, Pawan Kalyan scripted history by emerging victorious in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls with 70,354 votes. His party is in an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The DSP actor also answered a controversial question about male actors working with younger female leads, Sethupathi said, “I have spoken about it already. I acted with Krithi Shetty in Uppenna in 2021, and later, a director told me let’s approach her for another film as a heroine. I said no because I had asked her to consider me as a dad during the climax sequence of Uppenna. So, I said no.”

What’s next for Vijay Sethupathi?

The Vikram actor is gearing up for Nithilan Swaminathan’s Maharaja. Apart from Vijay, the crime-thriller will feature Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, and Munshikanth in key roles. Maharaja is set to be released on June 14.

The story of the film will focus on a barber who seeks vengeance after his home is burglarized, telling police his Lakshmi has been taken, leaving them uncertain if it's a person or object. Further, the story delves into his quest to recover his Lakshmi.

Apart from that, Sethupathi has P Aarumugakumar's ACE. The makers dropped an intriguing title teaser for the movie last month.

Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the much-awaited Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. This film is the sequel to the 2023 movie Viduthalai.

