Malayalam TV actor Karthik Prasad meets with road accident; co-actor Beena Antony reveals health condition

Tragedy struck beloved Malayalam television actor Karthik Prasad on February 21st, 2024, as he met with an accident on his way back home after shooting. The actor, known for his character Baiju in the popular soap opera Mounaragam, is said to have been on foot, getting back home after work, when he was hit by a state transport vehicle.

It is understood that the actor lost consciousness on the spot, and was rushed to a private hospital by the localites. Further, it was also learnt that the actor’s health was in a severe condition, and had to undergo multiple surgeries. In the latest update, Karthik Prasad’s co-actor Beena Antony took to social media, to share updates about Karthik’s condition.

Beena Antony gives clarity on Karthik Prasad’s health situation

Taking to her social media, actress Beena Antony came as a solace to concerned fans, giving important updates regarding Karthik Prasad’s health. The actress began by mentioning that the rumors that were circulating were true and that the actor had indeed met with an accident.

She further mentioned that the actor was immediately hospitalized in Trivandrum, and that a couple of co-actors immediately rushed to the hospital to meet him, and that they even spoke with him in the ICU. Beena also revealed that Karthik’s injuries are not minor, and that it will take some time before he can walk again. She added that the majority of the injury took place in the leg, and that the actor’s muscles and skin in his leg have been severely damaged.

Beena Antony said that the actor is currently undergoing surgeries for the same, and that Karthik’s family has managed to transfer him to a hospital in Kozhikode, which is his native place for easier care. She also clarified that she hasn’t spoken to Karthik yet, but has spoken to his wife, who mentioned that the actor is in severe pain, and is under medication for that. Further she also revealed that the actor has undergone multiple plastic surgeries as well. Beena Antony concluded by requesting fans to wish well, and pray for Karthik Prasad’s recovery.

More about Mounaragam

Mounaragam is a Malayalam soap opera that is remade from a Telugu series of the same name. The show is one of the longest running soap operas in Malayalam, and is in its 5th year of running. Mounaragam enjoys an avid fan-following, and is considered one of the most popular shows in Kerala as well.

