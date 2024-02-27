The Malayalam film industry is having a great February at the box office, with three big box office winners back to back. Started with Premalu two weeks ago, there was Bramayugam last week and now the biggest of three, Manjummel Boys opened this week to a blockbuster response. The three films (Premayugam Boys) grossed nearly Rs. 21 crore combined at the Kerala box office during the weekend, which is amongst the highest weekends ever in the state.

Manjummel Boys has grossed Rs. 21.50 crore at the Indian box office in the first five days. The film is carrying a very strong audience reception, evident from the strong Monday hold. The holds were strong both in and outside Kerala, the best being Tamil Nadu where the Monday gross was nearly three times of its first day. In Kerala, the film has grossed Rs. 17 crore plus so far, the Monday hold is strong enough to make a run for Rs. 50 crore final in the state.

The box office collections of Manjummel Boys at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 3.90 crore

Friday - Rs. 3.80 crore

Saturday - Rs. 5.10 crore

Sunday - Rs. 5.50 crore

Monday - Rs. 3.20 crore

Total - Rs. 21.50 crore

The film has done extremely well overseas as well, with USD 2.30 million (Rs. 19 crore), giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 41 crore approx. The film will be crossing the Rs. 50 crore mark before the end of the first week.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Manjummel Boys is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 17.30 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 2 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1.50 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 70 lakhs

Total - Rs. 21.50 crore



