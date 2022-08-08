Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj: 'And she said Yes!' The beginning of a fairy-tale love story

One of the most adorable couples in Tollywood, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, August 8. They tied the knot during the lockdown, attended only by their family members. Rana and Miheeka proved that love in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic was possible and all things beautiful.

Known to maintain his personal life low-key, it was Rana Daggubati who actually proposed to Miheeka for the wedding. It was on May 12, 2020, Rana Daggubati took to social media and made his relationship official with Miheeka Bajaj. Alongside a happy photo of them together, he had written, "And she said Yes! #MiheekaBajaj", followed by a heart emoji.

Within a few days, on May 20, 2020, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's families hosted a roka ceremony attended by Samantha, Naga Chaitanya and other close family members. "To the beginning of forever @ranadaggubati" and "My happy place!@ranadaggubati," posted Miheeka on her Instagram.

Proposing Miheeka

"For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don’t ask questions. I just went with the flow. When I met her I said [to myself] that it’s the time to do this,” Rana Daggubati said when Lakshmi Manchi, during a live chat had asked what prompted him to propose to Miheeka after having known her for years.

Miheeka already knew Rana was going to propose to her on the call

She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real.

Also Read| Allu-Konidela, Akkineni-Daggubati and Nandamuri: Most influential families in Tollywood

'Have known Miheeka Bajaj pretty much all my life'

On Neha Dhupia's No Filter Neha chat show, Rana Daggubati revealed that he and Miheeka know each other since childhood. "I know her for a very long time because my sister and hers went to school together. So, I’ve known her pretty much all my life and there’s only a handful of people who move from Hyderabad to Bombay. So, we got talking during the lockdown and I said okay, this is right and that’s about it. So, when good things happen, I don’t question too much, I just go. Everyone’s got a timeline, it’s okay. That’s fine," Rana revealed during the chat show.

Wedding at Ramanaidu Studios

The Daggubati family decided to get Rana married at Ramanaidu Studios as no films were being shot due to pandemic. Only 30 people were invited to the wedding. "I shot my wedding in VR and sent it to my family who couldn’t come and all of that and I sent them VR headsets so they could watch it. This is for real. So, we shot it in Virtual Reality and sent a bunch of VR boxes and sweets and stuff for family and some friends. So, they got to see it live. So in VR, it feels like you are actually at the wedding, the Baahubali actor revealed about relatives and friends who enjoyed his wedding virtually.

For the unversed, Miheeka runs an interior decor and event management company, and is born and brought up in Hyderabad by parents Bunty and Suresh Bajaj.

Here's wishing the gorgeous couple a Happy Wedding Anniversary!

Also Read| Rana Daggubati completes 12 years in Tollywood; Wife Miheeka says, '12 years of excellence & growth’