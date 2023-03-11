Exclusive: Rana Daggubati reveals best friend Ram Charan is someone who always stands by him

Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan, the two handsome hunks of Tollywood, are best friends. In case, you didn't know, they are childhood friends and studied in the same school. So their friendship goes a long way. Now, in a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rana Daggubati, who was promoting his web series Rana Naidu, opened up about his friendship with Ram Charan.

When asked who is that friend who stands by you always, who is that person for you? The actor replied, "I have a lot dude. This is where I grew up. Bunch of them, but first Ram Charan because we grew up and went to school together. Ram Charan is my go-to man in Telugu Industry. That would be one name."

About Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan's friendship

For the unversed, they went to the same school together in Chennai. Until class 9th, the duo also used to go to the same school in Chennai, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan. It really sets pure friendship goals that the childhood friends has carried forward their friendship till now, even after becoming big names in Tollywood.

Also, Ram Charan's wife Upasana was their junior in the same school while Allu Arjun's wife Sneha was their classmate.

Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan have been through thick and thin in each other's lives. They consider each other brothers more than friends.



About Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati and his uncle Venkatesh's web series Rana Naidu are currently premiering on the OTT platform, Netflix. Episodes 1 and 2 are out and has managed to grab the attention of the audiences. (Rana), a celebrity fixer and Naga (Venkatesh), his father build a fairly gripping tale in the first two episodes of a 10-episode series.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is the adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan. Surveen Chawla as the female lead. It is produced by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media LLP.

Ram Charan's professional front

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently in the US promoting his film RRR with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and team. The film's sensational track RRR has been nominated under Best Song category for Oscars 2023. The actor is attending promotional interviews and catching the headlines by speaking about RRR, Naatu Naatu, his personal life, fatherhood and more.

