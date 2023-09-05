EXCLUSIVE: Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier join Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil in Thalaivar 170

Rajinikanth is presently riding high on the success of his recently released Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, Jailer. The film has entered the Rs 600 crore club globally and is already the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil Film of all time at the worldwide level. The top spot is again held by another Rajinikanth starrer, Jailer. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rajinikanth is all gearing up to start shooting for his next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, directed by Jai Bheem fame TJ Gnanavel.

Thalaivar 170 is to go on floors by the end of September

The film is all set to go on floors by the end of September and be released by mid-next year. According to a source close to the development, the cast of this action drama is getting bigger by the day. After Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil, the latest to join the cast is Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier. “TJ Gnanavel is looking to bring in some of the most acclaimed actors from across industries on board Thalaivar 170. It’s a special film and he is going all out to bring in the best names to join the cast. While Amitabh Bachchan is from the Hindi Film Industry, Fahadh Faasil has joined in from Malayalam, and Rana has come on board from the Telugu Fraternity,” revealed a source close to the development.

Rajinikanth to start shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next in 2024

The Tamil Industry is buzzing with reports that Rajinikanth plays the part of a cop in the film, whereas details of other characters are kept under wraps for now. After finishing his work on the TJ Gnanavel film, Rajinikanth is expected to start shooting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next. “Lokesh will start the prep work on his next with Rajinikanth post the release of Leo. He intends to start his film around March next year,” the source concludes.

Thalaivar 170 is produced by LYCA Productions and will mark a reunion of the banner with Superstar Rajinikanth after 2 Point 0. Interestingly, Rajini also has a cameo in another LYCA Film, Laal Salaam, which is directed by his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Rana Daggubati on the other hand has always been a big fan of Rajinikanth and is all charged up to feature alongside the legend in his next. The film is gearing up for a December 2023 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Rajinikanth.

