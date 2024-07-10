When Ram Charan talked about exchanging 'expensive gifts' with wife Upasana Konidela on special occasions: 'She'll give me anything'

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are a power couple in the South film industry. Married for over a decade, they frequently showcase their love for each other at public events or via social media. Last year, the couple also celebrated the joy of parenthood, welcoming their first child, a baby girl named Klin Kaara Konidela.

In one of his previous interviews, Ram Charan opened up about his heartwarming tradition of exchanging gifts with his wife Upasana. Contrary to the glitz and glamor often associated with celebrity lifestyles, the RRR star revealed preferring thoughtful and meaningful gestures over extravagant gifts.

Ram Charan recollects his fond memories with wife Upasana

During the interview, Ram Charan made a candid revelation about his and Upasana's grounded approach to celebrating special occasions. He said, "She'll gift me anything. She'll gift me a coffee mug, chappals, or make a nice cake. That'll be a gift also. And we do not really exchange any expensive gifts. We do not believe in that. We believe in small things which matter." The actor shared the sentiment behind the gifts rather than their monetary value.

A look back at Ram Charan and Upasana's love story

Ram Charan and Upasana first met each other during their college days. Initially, they were college friends, but their bond gradually transformed into a deeper relationship. They shared similar outlooks on life, and little did they know that this friendship would pave the way for something more profound.

Advertisement

However, destiny had other plans for them. While Ram was a popular actor, Upasana was a philanthropist and entrepreneur. During the shooting of Ram’s film Magadheera, he realized how much he missed Upasana. His feelings for her had changed, and it was after the film’s release that they officially started dating.

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in June 2012, embracing parenthood after 11 years of marriage. The couple welcomed their first child on June 20, 2023.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film action/thriller film, Game Changer. The movie also stars Kiara Advani as the main lead.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: S Shankar praises Game Changer actor Ram Charan for his ‘screen presence’; says his portrayal will be ‘powerful explosion’ in theaters