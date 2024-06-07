Earlier in the year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shahid Kapoor will be playing the part of legendary warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Amit Rai’s next directorial after OMG 2: Oh My God 2. Soon after, we informed our readers that the film will be produced by Wakaoo Films with Dil Raju and will go on floors by the end of 2024. And now, the latest buzz in the industry is that Amit Rai and team are considering Rana Daggubati to play Aurangzeb in the period drama.

Rana Daggubati as Aurangzeb with Shahid Kapoor as Shivaji?

According to industry sources, the early discussions have begun with Rana Daggubati and the makers will start full-fledged conversations once the entire logistics of shoot is in place. “Rana is at the top of the list for Amit Rai for the part of Aurangzeb, however, the logistics need to fall in place for the actor to come on board the film. Shahid is also excited with the probable collaboration,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that Amit Rai’s film is based on one of the key chapters of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life. “It’s a film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but not a biopic. The makers plan to treat it as a thriller, as the backdrop of the feature film is more on the lines of a jail-break by Chattrapathi Shivaji Maharaj in the era gone by,” the source added.

Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj expected to go on floors in December

The script is locked and the pre-production work has already begun. “The idea is to go on floors by the end of this year. The team intends to bring in a new flavour to the period genre with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shahid will also undergo intensive prep for the part and he considers this to be a once in lifetime opportunity,” the source concluded.

Rana Daggubati has over the years proved his personality as an actor and one of his most memorable performances is that of Bhallaldeva in Bahubali. It will be interesting to see the flavour he brings in for the part of Aurangzeb. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

