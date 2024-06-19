Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja’s ex-husband Sirish Bharadwaj passes away due to health complications

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of the death of an individual, which could be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking turn of events, the former son-in-law of legendary actor Chiranjeevi, Sirish Bharadwaj passed away from serious lung-related health issues this morning (June 19).

As per reports, Bharadwaj passed away due to illness related to lung damage. He had been admitted to the hospital where his condition deteriorated, leading to his untimely death.

Shirish Bharadwaj first came into the spot for the inversed when he married Sreeja Konidela, daughter of Chiranjeevi, in 2007. However, their marriage could not be sustained and was short-lived marred by differences. Eventually, this led to their separation in 2014. The former couple shares a daughter named Nivrithi from their marriage whom they welcomed in 2009.

As per a report in outlookindia.com, Sirish and his family apparently demanded dowry which led to differences between the couple. Sreeja even filed a dowry harassment case against Sirish and her mother-in-law.

After their divorce, Shirish moved on in life and remarried in 2019. Despite embarking on this new chapter, his health concerns eventually caught up with him, leading to his recent passing.

On the other side, Sreeja Konidela gave love another chance and married businessman Kalyan Dev. They tied the knot in Bengaluru in 2016 and were blessed with a daughter. Unfortunately, the couple separated last year.

Following his demise, actress Sri Reddy posted on her Facebook account, further confirming the news.

Disclaimer: Anyone who is suffering from physical or mental health issues must consult professionals as soon as possible to overcome dangerous health risks.

