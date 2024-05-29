Nayanthara shares lovey-dovey photos with husband Vignesh Shivan from Hong Kong trip; flaunts her look in cycling shorts and sweatshirt

On May 29, Nayanthara took to her social media platform Instagram and shared a set of pictures with her life companion Vignesh Shivan. In the caption she wrote, “@wikkiofficial.” In the first picture, Nayanthara was seen walking with her hubby on the streets of Hong Kong.

In the second picture, Nayanthara can be seen holding Vignesh close to her. For their wonderful outing, Nayanthara opted for a blue colored hoodie along with a white cap while Vignesh opted for a plain black t-shirt and grey jeans. In other pictures, Nayanthara can be seen giving a solo pose as her love of life captures her in the frame while in the other Vignesh captures both in a memorable selfie.

Nayanthara can also be seen giving different poses on the stairs as the lady superstar is completely enjoying her best vacation with her charming family.

Soon after the pictures went online, fans took to the Jawan actress' comments section and expressed their joy for the lovely couple. A user wrote, “Beauty and grace all in one picture.” Another one wrote, “Cuteness overload.”