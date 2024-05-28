PHOTO: Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh walk through rain-soaked streets in Hong Kong; actress shares romantic pic

Nayanthara dropped a sweet picture with her husband from her vacation in Hong Kong. Read on to know more!

By Baisakhi Mishra
Updated on May 28, 2024  |  04:08 PM IST |  4.9K
Nayanthara-Vignesh's pic of walking through streets in Hong Kong is super romantic
Nayanthara-Vignesh's pic of walking through streets in Hong Kong is super romantic (Nayanthara Instagram)

Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the South film industry. The adorable couple often post pictures and videos with each other that serve as nothing less than a visual treat for their fans and well-wishers.

On a similar note, the Jawan actress took to her social media account to drop a romantic picture of herself with her dear husband Vignesh from their current vacation in Hong Kong.

Nayanthara enjoys a romantic vacation with her husband Vignesh in Hong Kong

Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, seem to have taken some time off from their busy schedule to spend quality time with each other. The duo is currently enjoying their vacation in Hong Kong and has been sharing glimpses of their trip lately that go viral within minutes of posting. 

On a similar note, the Annapoorani actress shared a picture with her husband on Monday (May 27). In the photo, the couple can be seen walking through a rain-soaked street while sharing an umbrella. Check out her Instagram post below!

Such a romantic picture, and it definitely looks straight out of a movie scene. Nayanthara and Vignesh are definitely raising the bar for couple goals. Right?

Vignesh shares a no-make-up look of Nayanthara

Meanwhile, director Vignesh Shivan also did not shy away from expressing his immense love for his wife. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a picture of his lady love and captioned it, ''Agathin azhagu mugathil theriyudhadi'' (which roughly translates into The beauty of the heart is visible on the face). 

Here is the picture:

Vignesh shares a no-make-up look of Nayanthara (Vignesg Shivan Instagram)

What’s next for Nayanthara?


Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bigil actress has three projects in the pipeline. Two of them are in Tamil, followed by a Malayalam film. The Tamil film Test, helmed by S. Sashikanth, features R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles. While a release date is not confirmed, it is expected to arrive on the big screen sometime this year.

Credits: Nayanthara Instagram
Latest Articles