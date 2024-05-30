Nayanthara’s twin sons Ulagam and Uyir enjoy vacation with parents in Hong Kong, actress shares video

Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in the South film industry. The adorable couple often post pictures and videos with each other and their kids, serving as visual treats for their fans and well-wishers.

Similarly, the Jawan actress took to her social media account to drop a viral video of her sons from their vacation this morning.

Nayanthara’s twins appear amused looking at the aquarium; actress shares video

Nayanthara and Vignesh are currently enjoying a relaxing vacation with their adorable twins in Hong Kong. The couple has been sharing pictures and videos on their social media accounts lately.

On a related note, the Annapoorani actress took to her social media account to share an adorable video of her sons enjoying the trip today (May 30).

Look at the sweet video below!

The kids look adorable as they gaze fondly at the huge aquarium before them. Right?

The Bigil actress had earlier shared a romantic pictures with her husband on May 29. In the pictures, Nayanthara can be seen holding Vignesh close to her. For their wonderful outing, Nayanthara opted for a blue colored hoodie along with a white cap while Vignesh chose a plain black t-shirt and grey jeans.

Nayanthara and her hubby are in full-on parent mode and making sure that their kids are enjoying their time in Hong Kong.

What’s next for Nayanthara?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has three exciting projects in the pipeline. Two of them are in Tamil, followed by a Malayalam film.

The Tamil film titled, Test is helmed by S. Sashikanth. The film features R Madhavan and Siddharth alongside Nayanthara in pivotal roles.

According to IMDb, the plot revolves around three people whose lives collide during a historic international cricket match in Chennai, forcing them to make life-changing decisions. A release date for the film has not yet been confirmed, but it is anticipated to arrive sometime this year.

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022, and the couple welcomed their twin boys via surrogacy on September 26 of the same year. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.

