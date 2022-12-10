NTR 30 EXCLUSIVE: Mahurat of Jr. NTR & Kortala Siva’s next in January; Shoot begins from February

Ever since the release of RRR, there has been constant chatter on what Jr. NTR would do next, and how would be plan his line-up going forward. Since then, the actor announced two films – NTR 30 with Kortala Siva and NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel – however, there have not been any updates about the shooting schedule of the aforementioned films. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Jr. NTR will start the new year with a bang. According to sources close to the development, the Mahurat of NTR 30 is expected to happen by mid-January.

“NTR has been very cautious with what he wants to do following the global fame that RRR has got him. He has been working closely with Kortala Siva on the script of NTR 30 and is finally satisfied with the output of the final draft. The film Mahurat is expected to take place in Hyderabad by Mid-January and the full-fledged shoot will start from February 2023,” revealed a source close to the development.

The makers are on the verge of locking the female lead of the film, and we hear a young Bollywood actress is the front-runner to bag this part in NTR 30. “NTR 30 is not just high on action, but also has shades of emotions. After RRR success, the team has been very particular on the treatment to the story, and are confident to pull off their vision,” informed the source, adding further that the film rides on some big scale and big budget action blocks too which will take the NTR fans by surprise.

NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel

“Get ready to witness the intense side of Jr. NTR,” the source signed off. NTR 30 will be shot over a span of 5 to 6 months and get ready for a late 2023/ early 2024 release. The pre-production work is going on and the team will get into the set creation process post the Mahurat ceremony. On calling it a wrap on the Kortala Siva film, Jr. NTR will start shooting for Prashanth Neel’s next. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as we would get more updates on NTR 30 soon.