PHOTOS: Jr NTR proves simple is stylish as he is papped at Hyderabad airport in t-shirt and denims

Jr. NTR is a name that needs no introduction. The actor is undeniably one of the most prominent actors, not just in the South Indian film industries, but all over the country at present. Tarak is currently filming for his upcoming film Devara, which is slated to hit the silver screens on October 10th.

The preparations for the film, which is helmed by Koratala Siva, is currently in full swing, and is said to be a sure-shot entertainer. In the latest update, Jr NTR was seen earlier today at the Hyderabad airport, jetting off from the city. As always, the actor decided to keep it simple with his airport look, and opted for a simple maroon t-shirt, which he paired with a pair of blue denims. He was also seen wearing a pair of shades, and was seen carrying a black backpack as well.

Jr. NTR on the workfront

As mentioned earlier, Jr. NTR is currently working on his upcoming film, Devara, which is helmed by Koratala Siva. The film marks the second collaboration between the actor and the director after the 2016 film Janatha Garage, which also featured Mohanlal in the lead. Devara boasts an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj and many more in crucial roles.

The film is set in the coastal regions of India, and will be released in two parts. It was initially announced that the film will be released on April 5th, this year, but had to be postponed due to the extensive VFX work that the film demands. However, the makers are now determined to meet the release date of October 10th, and release the film without further delay.

Devara has been bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts, and Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film. Renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu cranks the camera for the film, while veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing department.

Apart from Devara, Jr. NTR is also set to make his Bollywood debut as the antagonist in Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film War 2. The film, which is touted to be a spy thriller, is said to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe.

