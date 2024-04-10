Pushpa 2: Fahadh Faasil opens up about his role in Allu Arjun starrer; says, 'It has a different track'

Fahadh Faasil, one of the most prominent actors in the country at present, is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Aavesham. The film, which is helmed by Jithu Madhavan of Romancham fame, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 11th.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the actor, along with the crew, are busy with the last minute promotions of the film, including song releases, press meets and more. During one such press meet, Fahadh Faasil opened up about his character as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Fahadh Faasil reveals his character has an interesting track in Pushpa 2

Answering a question about his character’s nature and cruelty in the upcoming film, the Varathan actor revealed that the character follows a different, and much more interesting track in the sequel. He added that there is no factor of cruelty coming in, but promised that the character will be interesting.

Furthermore, the actor was also asked about why villain characters were celebrated in his recent films like Pushpa and Maamannan. FaFa eloquently replied saying that it is always the heroes that are celebrated and mentioned that fans only talk about the antics of the villains, but never celebrate them whatsoever.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the highly anticipated sequel of Allu Arjun’s 2021 action flick, Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar. The film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil and many more in crucial roles as well.

Quite recently, the film’s teaser was released, which featured Allu Arjun the titular character Pushpa Raj in all his might and glory. The teaser showed the Arya actor draped in a saree, as seen in the film’s first look, and bashing his attackers during a festival. Devi Sri Prasad’s high octane music is sure to give fans goosebumps as well.

Pushpa 2 has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek cranks the camera for the film. Ruben takes care of the film’s editing as well. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15th, this year.

