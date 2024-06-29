Fahadh Faasil's wife Nazriya Nazim shines brighter than a sunflower at Meera Nandan’s Haldi ceremony

Nazriya Nazim, known for her roles in Bangalore Days, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, and Trance among others, was recently spotted at Meera Nandakumar aka Meera Nandan’s euphoric Haldi ceremony.

Nazriya Nazim looks lovely in playful haldi attire; shares pics

Following a series of Instagram stories, the Raja Rani actress shared a set of playful pictures of her wearing a vibrant attire. Clad in a yellow and white designer saree, she looked breathtaking.

The actress is captured in a joyful mood while posing for the pictures, including one where she flashes a beautiful smile, exuding confidence in front of the lens. Another photo showcases her playful demeanor, followed by a picture where she blushes charmingly.

Posting the image on social media Nazim, used a couple of sunflowers and a rosette emoticon for the caption.

Check out the post below:

Hridayam, Varshangalkku Shesham fame actress Kalyani Priyadarshan dropped a comment on Nazriya’s post, appreciating her beauty. The Hridayam actress used numerous smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes emoticons to express her excitement in the comment.

Fans adored Nazim and showered love in the comment section. One of her fans wrote, "Emerald yellow of the evening moon... beautiful" followed by a few smiley and yellow love emoticons

Another complimented the actress by saying, “Too gorgeous!”.

Nazriya Nazim poses with the bride-to-be Meera Nandan

Along with the solo pictures, the Vaayai Moodi Pesavum actress posted a few stories from the Haldi ceremony featuring her with the bride-to-be Meera Nandan and other invitees.

Check out the story below:

Moreover, Nazim also shared a couple of adorable photos from the Mehendi ceremony that captured her heartfelt enjoyment of the event. For the Mehendi event, Nazim opted for a simple yet elegant multi-colored kurta set.

On the work front

Nazriya Nazim was last seen in the 2022 Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki, opposite Natural star Nani. Next up, she will be seen in MC Jithin's written and directed Malayalam venture Sookshmadarshini.

Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim are set to act together for the first time, with the film currently in the shooting stage. Joseph himself announced about that last month on Instagram.

