Satya Dev joins the cast of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather

Actor Satya Dev has come on board the cast of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather. According to reports, he will be playing a vital full-fledged role in this political action thriller.

Spilling his excitement about sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi, Satya Dev tweeted, “You are a teacher to many like me. As a fan, your name has been on my mind for a long time. Today I had the good fortune to appear with you for a while in Acharya. I had the opportunity to learn from your hard work and discipline. KChiruTweets.” To this, Megastar Chiranjeevi replied, “I'm glad to see you in a short role in #Acharya ... I'm proud to see you in the full-fledged role in the movie #Godfather ... So proud of you. God bless!”

Backed by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films, the 153rd film of Chiranjeevi is being directed by Mohan Raja. The project also marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Meanwhile, lady superstar Nayanthara will be seen in an important role in the flick, while Puri Jagannadh performs a special cameo.

A top-notch technical team is handling different departments of the movie. While cinematographer Nirav Shah is handling the camera, S Thaman is the music director. Suresh Selvarajan is the art director for the movie and Konidela Surekha is presenting the flick. The venture is being jointly financed by RB Choudary and NV Prasad.

In the meantime, Chiranjeevi will be seen alongside his son Ram Charan in Acharya.

