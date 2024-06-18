Ramayana: Sunil Lahri feels fans will not accept Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram after Animal; admits Sai's face doesn't have Sita's 'perfection'

Everybody has been eyeing on Ranbir Kapoor’s performance as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial. The film will also star Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita. While the buzz has already been high around the film, veteran actor Sunil Lahri known for playing the role of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has come forward to share his views on the highly-anticipated film.

Sunil Lahri on Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Sunil Lahri stated that he liked Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Ram from the film. Despite calling him “nice” and “smart”, the veteran actor remained uncertain about audience’s acceptance for Ranbir in the role of Ram.

He further explained his point, stating that a person who has “no image or baggage” is a better choice for such a role.

Speaking highly of Ranbir, Lahri called him a “great actor” and opined, “I’m sure he will do justice, but again, it is the perception of people that you can’t change. He has to crush his earlier performances and come out with this. And especially, after doing something like Animal recently, it will be very difficult for people to see him in such an opposite role as Lord Ram.”

Sunil Lahri opines Sai Pallavi's face lacks Sita's perfection

In addition to this, Lahri further talked about Sai Pallavi who will be taking up the role of Sita in Ramayana. Sunil Lahri admitted not having seen any of her works and was unaware of her acting skills. However, going by the leaked photo, Lahri is not too “convinced” with her looks.

“But, looks wise, I am honestly not very convinced. In my mind, Sita has a very beautiful and perfect-looking face, and I don’t think Sai’s face has that perfection,” he said, further asserting Indian mindsets that have an image of Devis being “extraordinary”.

“I don’t know how they are going to make this actress look that attractive that Raavan would fall for her,” he remarked.

Sunil Lahri is not happy with Arun Govil doing Dashrath's role in Ramayana

Furthermore, veteran actor Arun Govil who essayed the role of Ram in the original Ramayan will be playing the role of Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial and Lahri is not happy about it too.

According to him, Govil is “crushing his own personality”. He stated that if he had been offered such a role, he wouldn’t have done it. Lahri said that Govil is like an elder brother to him and for that reason, he wouldn’t have taken any other role either.

Sunil Lahri encourages Ramayana remake without killing the soul of the story

Following the Adipurush debacle, upon being asked if he is hopeful about the new remake, Sunil Lahri stated Ramayan is not any single person’s property that only they can make. However, the point is how “convincing” one can make it.

The veteran actor urged makers to come up with stronger content to erase the image of 37 years of Ramayana created by them. He also cited the example of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush, where he believed “content and emotions were very poor”.

Lahri says that the story of Ramayana is very simple, but the way of presentation makes all the difference. He believes that it is the presentation that should touch the audience’s heart. The veteran actor encourages the remake of the mythological epic-drama but urges that the core of the story should not be destroyed.

On a concluding note, he mentioned that if filmmakers aim to make something different, the experiment should then be done with the technology at hand rather than the basic story.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravi Dubey and more in important roles.

