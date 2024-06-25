Sai Pallavi gives shoutout to Nag Ashwin for Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD; says ‘To the director who never ceases to amaze…’

Kalki 2898 AD, the much-awaited film in the Telugu industry, is set to release in theaters on June 27, 2024. Since it was first announced, Nag Ashwin's project has created a lot of buzz, and fans are now excited to see the mass and class-level film on the big screens. The makers of the sci-fi flick are currently busy with last-minute promotions with the lead stars.

Now, in a recent update, Sai Pallavi gave a shoutout to Nag Ashwin's vision and the hardworking team of the upcoming sci-fi flick.

Sai Pallavi on Kalki 2898 AD

Sai Pallavi took to her Instagram stories and shared a riveting poster from the film and wrote, “To the director who never ceases to amaze, the most courageous team and one hell of a cast!!! Sending heartfelt prayers, love and positivity! Kalki 2898 AD, I'm rooting for you.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The dystopian society of Kalki 2898 AD is the setting for this narrative. The intriguing tale centers on Kalki, the enigmatic tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

In addition to Prabhas, the ensemble cast of the movie also features Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Apart from the lead actors, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, and other notable actors has significant roles in the ensemble cast.

Nag Ashwin has written and directed the film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, a C. Aswini Dutt production. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the soundtrack for the upcoming sci-fi thriller.

Sai Pallavi's upcoming films

Sai Pallavi is presently preparing for her next movie Thandel, in which she will share screen with Naga Chaitanya. The director of the movie, Chandoo Mondeti, has reportedly based the plot on a genuine story. Produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts brand, the project has been funded by Bunny Vasu.

Apart from this, Sai Pallavi will be seen in Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran, helmed by director Rajkumar Periasamy. The film is a biopic on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan which will focus on his life events

Sai Pallavi is also set to play the lead in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

