Suriya 44 Official update: Pooja Hegde and Jayaram onboard for Karthik Subbaraj’s film; makers unveil intense posters

Suriya and Karthi Subbaraj are finally collaborating on a movie together which is tentatively titled Suriya 44. After the makers announced the official crew list of the film, they also dropped the cast list with actress Pooja Hegde and Jayaram set to join the team.

The makers have released a series of character posters that feature Pooja and Jayaram in some intriguing looks. Moreover, the makers have also announced Malayalam actor Joju George and Karunakaran are a part of the movie as well.

Suriya 44 makers drop intriguing character posters featuring lead cast

The official cast list of the upcoming Suriya starrer features Pooja Hegde in a rather traditional outfit. The movie also marks her first-ever screen sharing with Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj, making this collaboration even more special. On a side note, actors Joju and Karunakaran have previously worked with Karthik on films like Jagame Thandiram and Jigarthanda respectively.

A recent video of actors Suriya and Jayaram arriving at Port Blair had also surfaced on the internet with fans surrounding the place. The makers have already started pre-production works in Andaman for the film, which is expected to have some high-octane action sequences.

See video of Suriya and Jayaram arriving at Port Blair:

Moreover, there were initial rumors that Uriyadi fame Vijay Kumar is also set to play a key role in the film. However, the latest cast list is yet to confirm the same and fans have to wait further for more updates.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya will come to theatres with his much-anticipated movie Kanguva during Diwali this year. The film directed by Siva features the actor in a dual role with actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani making their Tamil debuts. Moreover, the film also boasts an additional cast of actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Redin Kingsley, and many more.

The film is said to be one of the most expensive movies ever to be made in Tamil cinema and is expected to hit the big screens in 10 different languages. Furthermore, Suriya will also join hands with Vetrimaaran for the movie Vaadivaasal after the director wraps up Viduthalai Part 2.

