Meet the national-award-winning actor who once worked at garment factory for Rs 750 and is married to superstar

He is not an ordinary actor; he is a charmer and style icon, and to top it all off, he has always mesmerized everyone with his exceptional performances by delivering superhit films in different genres.

Yes, we are talking about pan-Indian star Suriya. In the article, we will be discussing in detail how this superstar, who once worked at a garment factory, went on to become a national award-winning actor.

Suriya’s early life and family

Suriya was born on July 23, 1975, to actor Sivakumar and his wife Lakshmi in Tamil Nadu. He has two younger siblings, Karthi and Brindha. For the uninitiated, Suirya’s younger brother is also an actor.

In terms of Suriya's education, he attended Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School and St. Bede's Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai. The Kaakha Kaakha actor then acquired his degree, B.Com., from Loyola College.

Suriya worked at a garment factory

Suriya is one of the greatest actors ever seen in Indian cinema. However, things were not always like this. He was once not even interested in acting, despite being from a film family.

Before stepping into films, the Vaaranam Aayiram actor worked at a garment export factory for 6 months. What’s more interesting is that he worked there without revealing his identity as the son of a well-known actor. This was his first job after graduation.

In a conversation with The Hindu, Suriya said, "I joined a garment export firm and was doing extremely well." He revealed in the same interview that he got Rs 750 as his first salary; however, soon his boss identified him and he later quit his job as he found the work monotonous.

Suriya was initially offered the lead role by Vasanth in his film 'Aasai' (1995), but he rejected the offer, citing a lack of interest in an acting career.

Suriya’s filmography

Saravanan Sivakumar, fondly called by his stage name Suriya, debuted in the film industry in 1997 with Nerukku Ner, featuring Thalapathy Vijay. However, it was Nandha in 2001 that gave Suriya the much-deserved name and fame.

His first commercial success came with the thriller Kaakha Kaakha in 2003. And after that, there is what can be called history. Suriya went on to deliver several award-winning performances in films like Pithamgan, Perazhagan, Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram, Singham, and Jai Bhim, among others.

In 2022, he won his first National Film Award, for Best Actor, for Soorarai Pottru.

As per a report in DNA, the Kanguva actor has a whopping net worth of Rs 300 crore. Suriya owns a lavish house in Mumbai, which is worth Rs 70 crore, and also has a swanky collection of cars.

Suriya and Jyotika’s love story that withstood all odds

Power couple Suriya and Jyotika are undoubtedly the most loved couples in the Indian Film industry. Both actors have, on many occasions, proved to be the perfect partner for each other.

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for the two lovebirds, though. From their initial love affair to Suriya's dad's disapproval of their union and their marriage in 2003, the couple's journey has not been easy. Despite everything, this couple has managed to stay together.

Suriya and Jyotika's first meeting happened on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. The former had already done a few movies by then, but this was one of Jyotika’s first Tamil movies, making it hard for her to adjust to the language and surroundings.

Impressed by her efforts to learn the Tamil language, Suriya slowly started developing feelings of affection for the actress. Soon, both Suriya and Jyotika grew to great heights in their respective careers.

It is believed that the adorable couple started dating during the filming of Kaakha Kaakha in 2003. Suriya and Jyotika’s relationship has not been smooth sailing, mostly due to external reasons.

Several reports suggest that Suriya's father, Sivakumar, initially opposed their marriage due to religious differences. However, he later agreed to it.

Finally, in the presence of several celebrities, Suriya and Jyotika tied the knot on September 11, 2006. The couple is now blessed with two kids, a daughter, Diya, and a son, Dev.

