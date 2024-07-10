Meet popular star kid Suriya and Jyotika’s 14-year-old son Dev, who is a black belt in Karate

Power couple Suriya and his wife Jyotika are exceptional performers, charmers, and style icons. And to top it all, the adorable couple are lovely parents to two beautiful kids - a daughter, Diya, and a son, Dev.

No matter how busy Suriya and Jyotika are in their professional lives, they always keep their family above everything. The celebrity couple has always guarded their children from the limelight and seems to be raising them in their protective embrace, away from the cameras. In this article, we will discuss Suriya and Jyotika’s younger child - Dev Suriya.

Who is Dev Suriya?

Dev Suriya was born on June 7, 2010, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Suriya and Jyotiks’s bundle of joy has turned big boy as he celebrated his 14th birthday last month. Dev has an adorable elder sister named Diya. He’s the grandson of veteran actor Sivakumar and his wife Lakshmi and nephew of actor Karthi.

Dev shares a very close relationship with all his family members, especially his celebrity parents. The sweet bond is quite evident in pictures shared by Suriya and Jyotika on their social media.

Talking about his education, his initial primary schooling was in Chennai and later he along with his family moved to Mumbai for higher education. Away from the limelight, Dev enjoys his life by being fully engrossed in his studies and his passion for Karate.

Dev’s passion for Karate

In 2019, when Dev made his parents Suriya and Jyotika proud by winning the national Karate championship Isshinryu, held in New Delhi.

Both Suriya and Jyotika were present at the competition and cheered all the participants, according to reports. About 40 contestants from Tamil Nadu participated in the competition and Dev emerged undefeated.

As per a report in TOI, he won the title under the Thunder Cake category. The young achiever is a black belt in the martial art.

Earlier, this year in April a video of Suriya and his son from yet another Karate competition went viral on social media. In the video, we can see the Kanguva actor congratulating his son along with other participants on the stage.

Suriya also posed for a picture with all. The pride in his eyes as a proud father was evident in the video. Check out the viral video below:

Dev’s birthday vacation with family

Last year, Dev went on a special family vacation to Copenhagen, Denmark to celebrate his birthday. Jyotika had shared a sneak peek of their family getaway on Instagram, which garnered everyone’s attention.

She shared an adorable clip featuring sweet family pics, long drives, delicious food, and the beautiful landscape of Copenhagen. The clip also showcases the birthday celebration of Dev on a cruise. The little boy is seen cutting the cake with his full family. Suriya and Jyothika’s photos in the video are loved by their fans.

Suriya and Jyotika’s son to debut soon? Report

In 2022, social media was flooded with speculations that Dev Suriya would be entering into films after a picture of him with director Pradeep Ranganathan surfaced. However, no official confirmation was given then or now.

According to a news18 report, Suriya said his son Dev could analyze Etharkkum Thunindhavan, released in 2022. He added that his son was able to comprehend the film and enjoyed it. Jyothika has previously stated in various interviews that she and her husband never let their children Diya and Dev watch a lot of movies, and never let them watch films that are inappropriate for their age group.

Only time will tell if Suriya and Jyotika’s son Dev will follow his parents’ footsteps or take a different route in life.

