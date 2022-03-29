EXCLUSIVE: Khushbu Sundar opens up on her TV comeback, actresses being judged & massive body transformation

Donning multiple hats as an actor, politician, director, screenwriter, and mother, actress Khushbu Sundar is back in action. The Annaatthe actress has made her TV comeback with a show called Meera, which premiered on Colors Tamil on March 28, 2022.

The show is based in an urban milieu and illustrates the spirit of a woman realising her self-worth as she goes through life's trials and tribulations. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Khushbu Sundar shared exciting details about writing this story.

"Serials are mostly watched by women, I wanted to bring something new which has a message. When I was discussing this project and had this plot in my mind, Colors really liked the idea. Be it physical abuse or verbal abuse, a woman has to stand up for a woman. If we don't stand for each other, society may not stand for us. Tomorrow, I don't want my daughters to think that it's fine to be abused by a husband because my mom kept quiet or my son to think it is ok to abuse a woman. It is a mature love story. Suresh is not playing a negative role but a very positive one," Khushbu Sundar shares about what made her pick this story for a TV show.

There's a video that sees the veteran actress next to the technical crew and guiding the performance and this is a rare sight in Hindi cinema. "It feels so good to be in a position where you can command. It feels nice that you are the boss. I don't interfere in the filmmaking part but it is a team. It feels nice that I have a team who actually understands me and they don't follow me blindly but they understand the policy of working with me- either you get convinced or convince me."

Khushbu started her career as a child artist in the Hindi film The Burning Train (1980). Since then, she has appeared in more than 200 films, and even after 4 decades, there's no looking back. Asked how she balances her personal, political, and film life. Khushbu replies, "I honestly enjoy working. I don't crib and for me, my 'me' time is only with my family. No matter how busy I'm, I make sure to take calls from my kids. People might think she is not active politicly but I work in my own capacity, in my own space. I like to be in an atmosphere that pulls you down, there are ups and down but I still try to find high in my lows."

Khushbu Sundar when I looked at my daughter and husband, I felt I was not a part of the family.

Compared to then and now, there are more roles written for women in Tamil cinema. Asked if she thinks it is now a good time for actresses, the Mannan actress replies, "No, I think it is the OTT platform that has opened a wide opportunity for the women. In the movies, you still have male-oriented or mass-oriented content but the audience is different. When it comes to TV and OTT, the audience is different.

Be it in the entertainment industry or politics, do you think there is an extra level of scrutiny because you’re a woman? "Any woman, if you look at the women in a rural area, a structure is built on how women are supposed to behave, smile or dress up. We still say that women are being empowered, breaking the glass ceiling and going ahead but we still have people taking a microscope and trying to judge a woman on morality, the way she dresses, or the kind of roles she plays on screen. But we as women have learnt to ignore that and continue to do what think is the best. Men will always be men, you cannot stop them, " says Khushbu Sundar.

Last year, Khushbu Sundar posted a before and after picture of her massive body transformation on social media. Sharing a bit about what inspired her to lose 20 kgs was equally challenging while she was also shooting for Annaatthe.

"I wanted to do this since a very long time but that wasn't happening because maybe I was not following a proper diet or reasons not to exercise. I had a back injury and started putting on a lot of weight. During the lockdown, my husband was in fitness, and then when I looked at my daughter and husband, I felt I was not a part of the family. I decided to take the regular workout with the help of a trainer. I used to do yoga before the workout, I would go on an evening walk. My food intake was super less and I was eating not as per my tastebuds but what I was asked for. I just started eating what my body wanted to stay fit and healthy. My challenge was to get into my wedding blouse and I finally managed to do it. It was a thrilling experience."

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2's trailer launch event speaks volumes of what makes South Indian Cinema exceptional