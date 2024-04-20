REPORT: Veteran Malayalam director Joshiy’s house gets robbed

Veteran director Joshiy is a well-known figure in the world of cinema since his hit films that had started cultivating since the 1980s. In a shocking incident recently, the director’s house in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi was burglarized last night.

According to a report from PTI, the director’s house was under theft last night with the CCTV visuals showcasing a single thief breaking into the house at 1:30 AM. The police had also confirmed that the director and his family were at home when the thief entered their house through the kitchen door and stole from them.

According to the report, the thief had stolen gold and diamond pieces of jewelry from the director’s house which were stored in an almirah on the second floor. The stolen items are estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore.

The police have also confirmed that they are currently analyzing the CCTV visuals and the investigation is underway. As per the report of The Hindu, the stolen materials included 10 diamond rings, 8 sets of diamond earrings, 10 gold chains, 10 gold bangles, and 10 watches.

Director Joshiy’s work front

The veteran director Joshiy has been in the filmmaking industry since the early 80s. Though initially taking departure for a few years, the director had returned to Malayalam cinema back in 2019 with the film Porinju Mariam Jose starring Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead roles.

The film was a massive hit at the box office with even being remade in Telugu this year called Naa Saami Ranga starring Nagarjuna Akkineni. In 2023, the director had also helmed the project Antony, an action drama flick.

The movie had Joju George and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles along with actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Asha Sharath, and Appani Sarath. The film focuses on the story of a ruthless gangster locking horns with an enemy gang and accidentally killing one of them. Now, he and his band of friends have no option but to resort to violence to sort out the whole ordeal.

Furthermore, the director is set to helm the Mohanlal starrer project Rambaan which is scheduled to release in the year 2025. The film is written by actor Chemban Vinod Jose with a motion poster unveiled last year.

