Fahadh Faasil is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Aavesham. The film is slated to hit the theaters on 11th April 2024 with the actor doing a press meet prior to its release.

During a press meet, the Pushpa actor was asked about his next film with Superstar Rajinikanth called Vettaiyan. The actor conveyed that he plays a humorous role alongside the superstar and it is expected that we will see him playing a light-hearted role in Tamil this time.

The actor is currently in the last stage of his next release Aavesham directed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan. Though the film was earlier rumored to be a spin-off of the same universe, the director himself said that the film does not have any sort of connection to his previous film.

The film features Fahadh Faasil as an infamous goon in Bengaluru who is recruited by a trio of college-going students who want him to teach their seniors a lesson. The film is musically composed by Sushin Shyam with the film expected to have 8 or more musical tracks in it.

The film also has an additional cast of actors including Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 11th April which also makes it a clash release with other Malayalam films like Varshangalkku Shesham and Jai Ganesh.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is set to be the superstar’s next release and is directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. The film is expected to be about a retired police officer who is set to uncover a suspenseful mystery surrounding him. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in key roles.

The film musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander is confirmed to release this year in the month of October. Moreover, the superstar is also set to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next film, which is tentatively titled as Thalaivar 171.

